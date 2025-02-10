Matt Rowell wants to focus on the season ahead but says he is 'likely' to re-sign with Gold Coast

Matt Rowell after being announced in Gold Coast's 2025 leadership group on February 7, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

MATT Rowell says he's "likely" to re-sign with Gold Coast beyond 2025 but has put no timeframe on a decision over his future.

Rowell is one of the hottest players set to come out of contract this season, with interest coming from Geelong, Collingwood and other clubs from his home state of Victoria.

INDIGENOUS ALL-STARS Get your tickets NOW

Speaking publicly for the first time this year, the 23-year-old said he wasn't concerned with the buzz and was locked in on completing a strong pre-season.

Rowell was asked whether he was likely to re-sign.

"Yeah, I think so," he said.

"That'll happen when we get to it, but I'm just focussed on the season coming up and winning our first game.

Learn More 08:04

"We want to have success this year, we want to make finals.

"We want to be a serious footy team and, yeah, we want to be playing finals this year and when you come up against us you know it's going to be a tough battle."

The inside midfielder said there was "no timeframe" for a decision and praised the club and his teammates for their support and willingness to focus on training and playing.

Rowell was one of three new faces added to Gold Coast's leadership group last week, alongside Ben King and Wil Powell, to support new standalone skipper Noah Anderson.

Wil Powell, Ben King and Matt Rowell after being announced in Gold Coast's 2025 leadership group on February 7, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Rowell and Anderson arrived at the club together in late 2019 as the first and second picks in the draft after playing all of their underage football alongside each other as best mates.

"It's a really special relationship me and 'Noz' (have)," he said.

"I'm just really excited to get behind him and I think he can be a great captain for this footy club. I'm keen to play another season with him."

Rowell has played 79 consecutive games after shoulder and knee injuries early in his career and is fresh off a 2024 where he averaged 23 disposals a game and was one of the most prolific contested ball and clearance winners in the competition.