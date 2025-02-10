Laura Kane makes changes to her football department at the AFL

Josh Mahoney at a press conference in Adelaide ahead of Gather Round, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

JOSH Mahoney has been named the AFL's new general manager of football performance and Nicky Couston has landed the League's head of talent position in appointments ahead of the season.

Mahoney moves from his current role as general manager of football operations into the head of football performance, which will see him lead the talent, umpiring, player movement, game analysis and coach and player engagement portfolios.

The change comes as Couston also takes on the head of talent role permanently, having been in the position on an interim basis since October last year when Grant Williams departed the AFL.

Couston, who has worked in wellbeing and mental health roles in the talent pathways, spent a decade at Hawthorn before moving to the AFL, where she has been for nine years.

The League is now on the search for a replacement for Mahoney, who was formerly the football boss at Melbourne then Essendon before arriving at the AFL, in the football operations job.

The appointments are important pieces in Laura Kane's football department.

Josh Mahoney ahead of Essendon's AFLW clash with Hawthorn in round one, 2022 S7. Picture: AFL Photos

"Josh is an experienced football person and over the past year we have seen the positive contribution he has been able to have towards the on-field product, particularly through his work on the Competitive Balance Review," Kane said.

"He will continue to work on delivering thrilling football across AFL and AFLW but now through a lens of football performance and ensuring our talent pathways, rules, player movement mechanisms and officiating supports this, along with continuing to liaise closely with our clubs and coaches.

"We are thrilled to appoint Nicky to lead the talent pathway, she was a standout candidate in a strong pool that saw international applicants.

“The talent team has more than 300 staff nationally and Nicky has the skills and experience required to ensure our programs and structures are set up for success and create an environment for our young athletes to thrive and flourish.”