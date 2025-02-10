Jamarra Ugle-Hagan has been encouraged to accept an invitation to be part of the wider Indigenous All Stars squad

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan greets fans after the match between the Western Bulldogs and Greater Western Sydney at Mars Stadium in round 24, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

JAMARRA Ugle-Hagan is expected to embrace a non-playing role with the Indigenous All Stars team which will play Fremantle in Perth on Saturday.

The decision to join the squad would be another positive step in the Western Bulldogs forward's staggered return to elite level after personal issues had severely disrupted his 2025 pre-season.

It is believed the Bulldogs' football department and those closest to the No.1 pick in the 2020 national draft have encouraged him to accept an invitation to be part of the wider squad, convinced of big gains attached to being immersed with mentors and friends within the group.

Had he been available for selection, Ugle-Hagan would have been one of the first chosen for the Indigenous All Stars, which will play the Dockers at Optus Stadium at 4.30pm local time (7.30pm AEDT) on Saturday.

Ugle-Hagan missed most of the Bulldogs' pre-season sessions and did not attend a recent training camp in Noosa.

Last week he trained with the Bulldogs' VFL team.