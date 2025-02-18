Former Demons captain Garry Lyon wants to see proof that Melbourne has put its issues behind it

Max Gawn looks dejected after Melbourne's loss to Fremantle in round 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GARRY Lyon is hopeful rather than confident about Melbourne, with the former Demons captain yet to be convinced they have turned the corner.

He also backs Greater Western Sydney for the premiership this season, saying it's time the Giants grew up after their near misses.

Massive question marks remain over Melbourne after its horrendous run since the drought-breaking 2021 premiership.

Following straight-sets finals exits in the next two seasons, it failed to make the top eight last year and has been rocked by a succession of off-field issues.

The comment by then-chief executive Gary Pert in late 2023 that Melbourne had the best club culture he had seen in 40 years did not age well.

Pert and president Kate Roffey have since left amid an off-season of soul searching at the club.

Lyon said it was obvious the off-field dramas had affected Melbourne's on-field form.

"They should play finals and if they get there that means they have their house in order," Lyon said at the launch of Fox Footy's coverage for 2025.

"It's a legitimate question we all have about them, whether the house is on rock solid foundations."

The prominent AFL commentator was speaking at Tuesday's launch of Fox Sports and Kayo for the coming season.

"I'm hopeful more than confident. When you have the couple of years that they've had, you just don't come out in the summer and say, 'We've addressed it, we've fixed it'.

"I'm not really interested in you telling me it's all sorted out, I want to see them get through without any of the off-field issues."

Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver at Melbourne training on November 22, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Lyon is encouraged by prominent mindset coach Ben Crowe spending time at the club and also expects small forward Kysaiah Pickett to stay beyond this season, amid speculation he might join Fremantle.

"I feel pretty comfortable," Lyon said of Pickett's future at Melbourne.

Meanwhile, Lyon is bullish the Giants can win their first flag, after blowing a 44-point lead and their season in last year's semi-final loss to premier Brisbane.

"It's time the Giants grew up and stood up. They've been close," he said.

"They had a couple of really good opportunities. They have a really hard edge about them and now it's just about ... moments, not giving up those opportunities."