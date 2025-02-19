A Tasmania Devils player is seen during a 2024 Coates Talent League girls match. Picture: AFL Photos

TASMANIA has requested to play fewer games in the Coates Talent League this year as load management for its teams.

The boys under-18 team played 15 games last year in the home and away season but are set to have that reduced to 12 games, while the girls under-18 team is expected to go from 14 games to 13.

The change comes at the request of the Devils, who have found the travel load on players to be too high given Tasmania heads on the road every fortnight or so under the fixture.

The League is expected to approve the request and see how this season pans out. The AFL is still confirming details for the Coates Talent League fixture, with release expected later this month.

James Leake celebrates a goal during Tasmania's clash against Gippsland in the Coates Talent League on September 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The reduction of games for both teams won't hinder their eligibility for each season's finals series, with a ladder that takes into account the games played ratio likely to be introduced for the competition.

There is also potential for an extra under-17s game later in the campaign to give extra exposure to the 2026 draft prospects.

A heightened focus will be on Tasmania's talent pathways this year as the state edges closer to a start in the AFL. The League has given a conditional licence to the state for a proposed 2028 entrance into the AFL, with moves to heat up this year in list management and recruiting positions as well as a wait on more progress on the Macquarie Point stadium build.

Young Tasmanian footballers listen to Gillon McLachlan at the announcement of a 19th AFL team in Tasmania at North Hobart Oval on May 3, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The Devils' inaugural chief executive Brendon Gale told AFL.com.au this month that the club would be working closely with the junior systems to develop more local talent.

"Clearly as the elite club in Tasmania we'll be taking a real keen interest in the pathways and what they look like. If there's an opportunity to invest accordingly then we will and light them up for men and women," Gale said.

"There are some structural disadvantages in Tasmania and we do find young people in all endeavours are leaving the state, whether it's sport, business, entertainment, the arts.

"They are still leaving the state and so as much as possible we need to work really hard to identify and develop and grow our own athletes and give us our very best chance of keeping our own."