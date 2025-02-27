Sliding Doors is back for 2025 .. and Damo's got a full head of steam after a long, hot summer

IF Tom De Koning gets an injury-free crack in 2025 ... THEN

STRAP yourselves in, footy fans - Damian Barrett's Sliding Doors is finally back for 2025.

With less than a week until the opening bounce of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season, Damo's got plenty of thoughts about all 18 clubs - and the AFL - after another big off-season.

So what is he saying about your team? What's he saying about the AFL? You can't say that, Damo, can you? Check it out below.

IF ...

I've never liked the concept of co-captains at AFL clubs ...

THEN ...

I'm also against having four, yes four, vice-captains. Nothing against Keays, Fogarty, O'Brien and Neal-Bullen, the quartet operating beneath Dawson, but one would have been enough.

Alex Neal-Bullen shares a laugh at Adelaide's team photo day on February 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ..

the Lions were unable to find a big-name replacement for Joe Daniher for 2025 ...

THEN ...

my gut feel is they have already got one on the hook for 2026. Jamarra Ugle-Hagan is an interesting name.

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Geelong and the Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium in round 19, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

IF ...

Tom De Koning gets an injury-free crack in 2025 ...

THEN ...

look out, rucking elite status could be within reach. Capable of an All-Australian jacket.

Tom De Koning kicks the ball during the match sim between Carlton and St Kilda at Ikon Park on February 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

the Triple M forward line stays fit in 2025 ...

THEN ...

here we come, top four! Mihocek, McStay, Membrey. A tough, footy-smart mix of hard-working key forwards.

Brody Mihocek celebrates a goal with Daniel McStay and Beau McCreery during the AAMI Community Series match between Collingwood and Richmond at Ikon Park on February 26, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

Caddy & Kako sounds like a US TV law firm or property group ...

THEN ...

Bombers fans are desperately hoping it emerges as one of the more exciting forward combos in the game.

Nate Caddy and Isaac Kako celebrate a goal during Essendon's AAMI Community Series clash against Geelong on February 25, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IF ...

you were able to make sense of the Dockers' announcement this week highlighting the changes to the employment of Justin Longmuir ...

THEN ...

you may just be a genius. Here's a sample of that word dump: "Following a number of discussions with Justin, it was clear that those expectations we set ourselves is what drives our ambitions and standards, not the length of a contract." My translation: Longmuir won't be coaching the Dockers in 2026 unless he wins at least one final in 2025. And that's OK. It's his sixth year, and with this quality list, it is time to fire.

Justin Longmuir addresses his team during the R18 match between Fremantle and Hawthorn at UTAS Stadium on July 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

there are eight All-Australians, a Brownlow, an AFLPA MVP and a coaches' player of the year gong already in the ownership of Paddy Dangerfield ...

THEN ...

get ready for a Cats' leading goalkicker trophy. Coach Chris Scott recently revealed Danger would follow the 1980s and 1990s paths of fellow midfield greats Leigh Matthews, Malcolm Blight and Gary Ablett and be used as a full-forward. Cannot wait to see how this looks.

Patrick Dangerfield poses during Geelong's 2025 team photo day at GMHBA Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

the Suns haven't gone near a final in 14 seasons of AFL life ...

THEN ...

they somehow keep talking the biggest of games. Not just off-field, either. They're chirpy on it, too. Just ask some Brisbane Lions premiership stars, who were bemused at some of what was being directed their way during a recent scratch match. One day they might convert the talk into meaningful on-field action. One day.

Gold Coast players share a laugh during the club's official team photo day at People First Stadium on February 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

Finn Callaghan, or as Jimmy Bartel affectionately calls him, the Rosie-Cheeked Assassin, has now got 50 matches to his name ...

THEN ...

in 2025 he could be poised to enter All-Australian conversations. Needs to kick more goals (just seven in his career to date). Has knocked back multiple massive offers from Victorian clubs to stay with the Giants.

Finn Callaghan after the R23 match between GWS and Fremantle at Engie Stadium on August 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

the Hawks embraced a Don't Stop Believin' and Livin' On A Prayer mindset last year all the way to a heartbreaking loss in a semi-final without having access to their best player in the finals series ...

THEN ...

their 2025 playlist may contain Beautiful Day, Sunny Day, One Perfect Day, Happy Days and Best Day Of My Life. Will Day has returned to full fitness. What a gun player. Brownlow chance.

IF ...

Clarry is the 2019-22 version of Clarry and if Trac's body is OK and his mind is not wandering about his personal brand wanting to be at another club and if Goody is at his very-sharp best and if national draft pick no.6 Harvey Langford gets himself into Rising Star status and if Maxxy defies his age and if Windsor takes another sizeable step and if Van Rooyen comes of age ...

THEN ...

that's only half the ifs hovering over this organisation. There is enough talent to return to the finals, but the toll of a long-troubled culture may be too heavy.

Max Gawn, Simon Goodwin and Jack Viney during Melbourne's 2025 team photo day at AAMI Park. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

this club is ever going to return to something resembling success ...

THEN ...

it cannot allow itself in 2025 to again be satisfied with "nice" losses. There have been just 15 wins in the past five seasons. Overdue time for Clarko to properly turn this joint around.

Jy Simpkin looks dejected after the R18 match between North Melbourne and Sydney at the SCG on July 13, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

IF ...

there has been a lot of criticism of the off-season confirmation that, as of the end of 2025, Josh Carr will be taking over from Kenny as coach ...

THEN ...

not from me. I really liked it. It was clean, classy, and most importantly, respectful of Kenny. And it might just sharpen everyone up.

Josh Carr, David Koch and Ken Hinkley at a media conference on February 12, 2025, announcing Port Adelaide's coaching handover. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

this time last year Adem Yze was ordering the removal of premiership celebration photos at Punt Rd but still talking up a "no ceiling" 2024 season ...

THEN ...

12 months later he finds himself in charge of a team which will be GWS 2012-like. Bolton, Rioli, Baker, Graham all bolted on him. This is going to be one almightily tough season for the second-year coach.

Adem Yze addresses his players during Richmond's AAMI Community Series clash against Collingwood on February 26, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

there was one player the Saints didn't want to be sent for knee surgery late in the pre-season ...

THEN ...

it was the one player who was, Max King. Just cannot catch a break. Will enter yet another season under an injury cloud.

Max King after St Kilda's clash with Brisbane in round 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

the world's leading experts in psychology, sociology, philosophy and neuroscience happened to convene in Sydney in 2025 ...

THEN ...

they'd have access to one of the most intriguing group-character studies in elite sport. Four Grand Final losses for the Swans in 11 years, two Grand Final maulings in three years. New coach for '25. It's almost an impossible way to view the future, but redemption may only come in reaching, and playing well, in a Grand Final. Can't wait to see who stands up right to the very end.

Sydney players look dejected after their loss to Brisbane in the Toyota AFL Grand Final on September 28, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

IF ...

the Eagles won't be appearing in the top eight of anyone's ladder predictor lists ...

THEN ...

pressure to perform will still be through the roof. At stake is convincing Chad Warner they are worthy of him joining them at season's end. Contextually speaking, the next best thing to a flag for the Eagles this year.

Chad Warner looks on during Sydney's 2025 team photo day at Sydney Swans HQ. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

it wasn't already a major problem ...

THEN ...

it's borderline crisis now. JUH, Jones, Weightman, Richards, Dale, Treloar, Johannisen were already on the unavailable list. On Thursday evening, the great Bont joined them, after feeling tightness in a calf in a practice match.

Marcus Bontempelli leaves the field injured during the Western Bulldogs' AAMI Community Series clash against Hawthorn on February 27, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

AND THIS ONE'S FOR THE AFL

IF ...

you introduce a rule in 2019, as the AFL did with the 6-6-6 requirements ...

THEN ...

zero idea why, in 2025, infringing teams will still be given a "warning" before a free kick is paid against them.