Justin Longmuir will transition to an ongoing employment agreement at the end of this season

Justin Longmuir is seen during Fremantle's clash against North Melbourne in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE coach Justin Longmuir will have the benefit of guaranteed security as well as bonus incentives under new employment terms that will see him lead the Dockers "into 2026 and beyond".

In a departure from standard coaching contracts that have a set term, Longmuir and the Dockers have agreed to an ongoing employment agreement with no end date.

It is understood the agreement will give the coach annual opportunities to negotiate his terms, with a bonus structure also included.

Justin Longmuir during Fremantle's clash with Hawthorn in round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The termination clause under the new deal is also understood to be the same as what would have existed in a fixed term coaching contract, giving Longmuir guaranteed security.

In announcing the new deal on Tuesday, Longmuir said it was a privilege to lead the Dockers, and the nature of his contract did not change the high expectations placed on the club to perform in 2025.

"I believe the variation better reflects the mechanisms that should be in place for coaches to ensure we have an adequate layer of protection and security for ourselves and our families, and we get on with the job," Longmuir said.

"I'm as driven as ever to see this group succeed, and as a club we are all ready to embrace the standards that can deliver the period of contention and success that the Freo family deserves."

Longmuir joins former Carlton coach Brendon Bolton and ex-North Melbourne coach David Noble in signing an ongoing employment agreement, with his new deal to start on October 31 this year.

The Dockers last year announced a one-year extension into 2025 for Longmuir on the eve of the season, with the club declaring it was invested in the 44-year-old as its long-term coach.

"We have high expectations on what we can achieve over the coming years," chief executive Simon Garlick said.

"Following a number of discussions with Justin, it was clear that those expectations we set ourselves is what drives our ambitions and standards, not the length of a contract.

"Justin has been building and leading an elite coaching program, and we believe this agreement complements our plans for him to lead us through a period of sustained contention and success.

Justin Longmuir and Fremantle's leaders at team photo day ahead of the 2024 AFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

"The pressure for the club to perform is always there, and leadership accountability will continue to come from regular performance evaluations and reviews that are central to our success."

Longmuir has led Fremantle for six completed seasons, ending 2024 with a winning percentage of 50.5 per cent from 107 games and leading the club to one finals campaign in 2022.

The Dockers were poised to play finals in 2024, sitting as high as third late in the season before losing their final four games to crash out of the top eight.

The improvement of a talented and young list, as well as the key addition of former Richmond star Shai Bolton, has them placed among the touted premiership contenders in 2025.