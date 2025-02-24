The future role of the coaches association and funding of the union will be part of the discussion at the AFLCA's annual general meeting

Sam Mitchell and Luke Beveridge are pictured during the elimination final between Hawthorn and the Western Bulldogs on September 6, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

LOCKING in at least a three-year plan for the AFL Coaches Association to align with the remaining years of the players' Collective Bargaining Agreement will be top of the coaches union's agenda as the League reviews the role of the body.

The AFLCA will on Monday evening hold its annual general meeting, with senior coaches in the men's and women's competitions, as well as club delegates and assistants, to take part in the online link-up.

Part of the discussion will be about the future role of the coaches association and funding of the union, with the AFL annually reviewing its funding since the impact of COVID on the game in 2020.

AFL Coaches Association chief executive Alistair Nicholson said the AFLCA was keen to get more certainty on the funding model.

"We'd like a three-to-five-year plan and to have the funding streams locked in to support that. There are three years remaining on the current AFLPA CBA (running through to the end of 2027) so we are looking to shore something up," Nicholson told AFL.com.au.

The discussions on the future of the AFLCA have been undertaken with Dan Richardson, who has been the AFL's coaching engagement manager since the start of 2024, and come as the coaches association is 15 per cent down on its funding from pre-COVID levels and more than 40 per cent up in membership given the influx of development and assistant coaches from the AFLW competition. There are more than 250 members of the AFLCA in total.

Nicholson said it was important the coaches association retained independence from the AFL and developed a strategy with the AFLPA regarding the flow of players who become coaches, as the League looks at ways to bolster coaching pathways at all levels of the game.

He said it was important to strive for a longer commitment to underpin the coaches association's targets.

"We had requested that and hopefully this year there'll be a better hearing on that. There was obviously change with Andrew (Dillon) and Laura (Kane) coming into their roles. Now hopefully it's something we can work through and settle on and get on with it," Nicholson said.

Monday evening's meeting with the coaches will see them updated on the structure discussion of the AFLCA and the relationship with the AFL after recent discussions with the AFL Commission. Plus, recent changes in AFL rules, commercial support and surveying are a part of the AGM agenda.