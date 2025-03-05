Who are the most marketable players ahead of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season? Picture: Lucas Scott, AFL Digital

THESE ARE the players who brands flock to, the ones you see on ads, who sell the most jumpers and merchandise for their clubs and tickets for the AFL.

The superstars and recognisable faces who are front and centre in photo shoots, who transcend not just their own tribal supporter base but sometimes even the general football fan to be a significant name in their state and across the country.

With the AFL and AFL Players' Association about to finally introduce their $35 million marketing fund to pay the best AFL and AFLW players more money, AFL.com.au has ranked the 12 most marketable AFL players in the competition in order.

Plus, the next tier who are right behind them.

1. BAILEY SMITH

Billboard Bailey. Smith is as close to David Beckham levels of marketability as the League has seen. Drive around Melbourne and you'll struggle not to see Smith plastered across the city. Go shopping at major outlets around the country and you'll see Smith's Cotton On clothing adverts. Smith has the most famous mullet in the country and the most Instagram followers of any player – more than 340,000 at last count – and some challenging years haven't dimmed his marketability. In fact, his long-expected move from the Western Bulldogs to Geelong this year has perhaps added some mystique about Smith, who is everywhere but rarely heard from in media appearances. Even his first game for Geelong in a practice game made headlines for the Nike headband he wore. Carrying the nickname 'Bazlenka' into the AFL, Smith has started and spearheaded his own drink, Barry, with other players, and also has key partnerships with McDonald's and Monster Energy. He's an AFL face of Binge and an ambassador for Stuff That Matters, a body spray that supports men's mental health. In his hands-on Cotton On work, Smith has also designed his own clothing line, almost half-inspiring the box collared shirts and denim shorts teenage demographic. In true Beckham style, if Smith started wearing a sarong to Cats' training, the club could probably sell blue and white ones at its merchandise store.

2. NICK DAICOS

If you were to pick a player to be the face of the game for a decade, it would be Daicos. His glittering honours board across a brilliant first three seasons at AFL level – a premiership, Rising Star, two All-Australians and a best and fairest – have elevated him to be arguably the game's No.1 player. Playing for Collingwood with one of footy's most famous surnames meant Daicos came into the League with huge hype and he's lived up to it. He is mature and a pro in all facets and will be the Magpies' next captain. He's had to be selective in the early stages with who he partners with. He's just launched a new role with brother Josh as the ambassadors for Cetaphil skin care – their faces seem to be on every third tram in Melbourne – while Monster Energy, Nike and Whoop are also part of his portfolio of brands. After winning the Rising Star, he was brought in by NAB as the replacement for Joel Selwood's long-standing player relationship with the major sponsor of the AFL, while he is a face of Select Cards this year. Separately there is his ambassadorial roles with Elite Supplements and Saint Haven, a wellness centre, as well as being a part-owner of Barry drinks.

Nick Daicos during Collingwood's 2025 team photo day at the AIA Vitality Centre on February 4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

3. HARLEY REID

Everyone wants a piece of Harley, who has reached stratospheric, known-by-one-only-name levels. He is both the future and the now, the biggest thing to hit Western Australia since Nic Naitanui and donning the same No.9 as the former ruckman (as well as premiership star Ben Cousins). Reid plays in an aggressive, stylish blend that has the best aspects of the game flowing through it – big goals, high marks and explosive speed and strength – and has his own trademark move with his 'EFOs' (effective fend-offs). He is knockabout but has a quick sense of humour and is endearing as a public figure and every kid on TikTok has seen his highlights reels since he was 16. Before he had even been drafted, Reid had already penned a huge boots deal with Puma, who celebrated his No.1 pick with custom branding on the night, and is the face of the boots and sportswear giant's AFL wing, while the likes of Toyota, V Energy and Crown Casino are also on board. Puma even bought out the back page advertising of The West Australian to wish him good luck ahead of his AFL debut. Last year, the Caulfield Cup made him their ambassador for its spring racing carnival and just as rival clubs are trying to woo him back home, Reid is already a wanted man off the field too.

4. MARCUS BONTEMPELLI

You just know what you're getting with Bontempelli. 'The Bont' brand has been strong since day one at the Dogs. Now, he is as bankable as any player in the competition – on and off the field. As the Western Bulldogs' well-spoken, articulate captain and 2016 premiership hero, many already believe him to be the club's greatest ever player. He has no shortage of partnerships because of that broad appeal from kids to great grandparents. Even opposition supporters love Bontempelli. Nike, McDonald's and Airport Toyota are his main three brand partners this year, as well as Geelong Travel, while he has a deal with Boss clothing, is a long-time ambassador for My Room charity and has a children's book series titled 'Little Bont'.

Marcus Bontempelli poses for a photo during the Western Bulldogs' photo day on February 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

5. CHRISTIAN PETRACCA

There'll be less of Petracca in the media this year, with the Melbourne superstar letting go of his regular TV and radio slots from previous years as he concentrates on his return from last season's severe injury. But Petracca has been a long-time footy marketing giant in the game. Red Bull has been there a long part of the way, with Petracca having a tight association with the brand. Nike fits into the same category, with the midfielder's shoe and sneaker love a natural fit. Petracca has built his own marketing arm essentially through his 'On Trac' cooking page, which has more than half a million followers on Instagram and sees him make meals and provide recipes for viewers. He has also fronted ads for Samsung, Kennedy Watches and Cash Converters.

6. IZAK RANKINE

The wildcard in the pack and the most marketable player in South Australian footy. Rankine is no one-trick pony: as well as his highlights reel as an Adelaide Crow, Rankine speaks and presents well, is thoughtful, wants to be a leader in the Indigenous community and is also a performer – his creative side with his artwork and music gives him broader appeal. Moreover, if Adelaide can get back into the finals and return to premiership contention, a lot will rely on Rankine's star factor, electric speed and brilliance. He is one of the Monster Energy-sponsored group.

Izak Rankine during Adelaide's 2025 team photo day at West Lakes. Picture: AFL Photos

7. ISAAC HEENEY

Sydney's blond bombshell has become the prominent face of football in New South Wales. After a career-best season in 2025 saw his stardom rise to new levels, the gun midfielder and forward has marketing cache in how he plays – tough, brave, mercurial, acrobatic and exciting. He is a Newcastle local who cuts through the tough NSW market with broad appeal, seen in his deals with Kayo in promoting the game, as well as Telstra as a national face and Nike. He recently shot an ad for SA Tourism ahead of Gather Round and isn't afraid to rip his shirt off, including when he was on the cover of Men's Health magazine last year. He is busy pushing his involvement in Doozy drinks and 5th Quarter football clinics and has been the most recognisable Swan since Lance Franklin retired.

8. PATRICK CRIPPS

Carlton's Clark Kent-ish captain, a clean-cut superhero who can drag his side to victory on his shoulders. Cripps has claimed two of the past three Brownlow Medals, including a record 45-vote haul last year. He has a blend of the reach of a big Victorian club, strong country roots growing up on a farm in Western Australia and a gentle but direct off-field persona. Hyundai, Nike, AIA Insurance and Coles are his primary partners, while he is a part owner of Pure Guard Pro, a device that removes pesticides from food. He looks destined for a long media presence post-career.

9. NICK WATSON

The only player on this list who has had a bay of the MCG wear dress up in tribute to him. Watson's emergence as an in-your-face, super skilled, high energy small forward came at the perfect time for Hawthorn and added a new personality to the AFL ranks. With the most well-known nickname in the game, 'The Wizard' has already shown a few of his tricks and there's more to come. There's an edge to him which creates the unexpected and he plays with the risks needed. Plus, Watson's 170cm size makes him highly distinctive and a point of difference to supporters. Already Hawthorn has started selling its own No.34 wizard hats young fans enjoy his Gen Alpha-ness, including his retro sportswear kits. He knows fans either love him or hate him. But they can't ignore him. As Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell told AFL.com.au this month: "He knows if you're good at footy, pressure comes, and especially if you're as marketable as he is. People are going to want to talk about it, people are going to want to talk about Nick Watson far more than most other athletes."

10. CHARLIE CURNOW

One of Adidas' main men, Curnow's rise from career-threatening injuries to back-to-back Coleman Medals has been scintillating. Curnow has never loved the media, rarely does interviews unless it's for promotion and hasn't been overly invested in the public side of footy. But the Carlton superstar's nonchalance has added to the charm, with his expressive and emotional football capturing the imagination of supporters. Throw in the at-times remarkable moments he produces around goal and it's an exciting package. He has been the face for McDonald's and also INC Sports Nutrition, but is also entrepreneurial, spending a lot of his time building the companies he has invested in, such as Barry's drink, Listen clothing and the About Time bathhouse he runs with older brother Ed.

Charlie Curnow celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Essendon and Carlton at the MCG in round 13, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

11. MAX GAWN

With his dry sense of humour and distinctive shaved-head-long-beard combination, Gawn has long been a dominant figure in football's heartland. And that was before he brought greatness back to Melbourne as the skipper of its long-awaited breakthrough flag in 2021. Big TV commercials and social media campaigns with Google, Nintendo, Manscaped, Rexona, Lululemon and Didi have seen Gawn's profile soar, and he has also done stints on Triple M radio. Gawn is going to have a long presence in football well after the ruckman's ultra successful career concludes.

Max Gawn during the 2025 AFL Captain's Day at Marvel Stadium. Picture: Getty Images

12. MAC ANDREW

Coming with a bullet among the AFL's most marketable men. After penning a multi-million dollar deal through to 2030, which has another four years attached to the contract if he meets a games trigger, Gold Coast has invested heavily in Andrew. He has seen an uplift in his additional services agreement this year, with more to come in future years, and has been front and centre in all of the Suns' rebranding content. The Egyptian born South Sudanese talent is important for the AFL in attracting a broad multicultural group to the game and Andrew has the star factor to boot. Adidas, Valley eyewear, Select Cards and Henrik Apparel range have all jumped on board and Andrew has the potential to be one of the most recognised AFL players in Queensland.

AND THE NEXT GROUP…

Pie-turned-Hawk Jack Ginnivan has a knack of being in the spotlight so is definitely close to the top dozen. Western Bulldog spearhead Sam Darcy will be there soon, and his forward sidekick Cody Weightman also has the charisma and wide interests to be in the group. Swans Chad Warner, Errol Gulden and Tom Papley are in this bracket, as are Brisbane pair Charlie Cameron and Lachie Neale. Collingwood's gamebreaker Jordan De Goey fronts campaigns and has a big profile, while captains Patrick Dangerfield and Toby Greene are the elder statesmen. Zak Butters' standing as a potential top-five player in the game makes him in the mix, while Tom De Koning, perhaps with some Robbie Williams' inspiration, is also a marketable man on the rise. 2022 draft pair Harry Sheezel and Will Ashcroft are another duo whose stocks are emerging in the commercial space after stellar starts to their respective careers.