Jake Stringer poses during the Greater Western Sydney Official Team Photo Day, February 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney is sweating on the fitness of experienced forward Jake Stringer, whose debut for the Giants could be delayed.

The star recruit complained of hamstring tightness in a VFL practice match on Saturday, leaving the field after one quarter.

GWS is yet to officially rule Stringer out from Sunday's Opening Round blockbuster against Collingwood at Engie Stadium. He will consult medical staff on Tuesday.

Given Stringer's history of soft-tissue injuries, the Giants will take no risks with the 30-year-old, even if there is only a minor hamstring strain.

GWS ruckman Kieren Briggs was unable to shed much light on Stringer's fitness.

"He's had a really good pre-season," Briggs said of the former Essendon playmaker on Tuesday.

"He'll see medical staff this week."

Briggs understands the pressure of an injury, having shared duties with veteran big man Lachlan Keefe in the back end of last season while dealing with shoulder tightness.

Young guns Nick Madden and Logan Smith will be looking to usurp Briggs' spot this season.

"There's been a bit of a shift. I felt that I was the youngest ruckman on the list, now I have two understudies in Logan and 'Maddo'," Briggs said.

"Our list is talented. I'm hoping I'm playing the number one role.

"My body is feeling good. I managed to get a big block of pre-season in and I’m firing and ready to go."

Giants ruck Kieren Briggs with students from North Rocks Public School ahead of Opening Round 2025 on March 4, 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Western Sydney-raised rookie Josaia Delana is buzzing about the possibility of getting a spot in a stacked GWS forward line.

"I looked at the boys on the TV, and now I'm part of the boys who cheer me on," Delana said.

"The culture is good at the Giants and it's a family-oriented club, I love it.

"I'm not focused on debuting, I'm focused on doing my part and making me better."