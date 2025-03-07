Hawthorn kicks off its 2025 season with a 20-point win over Sydney in Opening Round

Will Day celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Sydney and Hawthorn at the SCG in Opening Round, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN got its season underway in style with an superb 20-point win over last year's beaten Grand Finalist Sydney at the SCG on Friday evening.

Despite a third-quarter fightback from the home side, the Hawks steadied in deteriorating conditions in the final quarter to cruise to the 11.10 (76) to 14.12 (96) victory in the season opener.

SWANS v HAWKS Full match coverage and stats

There were familiar signs of the Hawks' exciting, precocious style that took the competition by storm last year even as they turned the clock back further with a classy heritage guernsey.

The stylish Will Day was on track to have a night out as the Hawks' 2023 club champion was back to his brilliant best early after an injury-ravaged season, matching his total haul of three goals last year by half-time against the Swans.

More to come

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:56 Sicily’s forward shift proves the winning hand James Sicily takes charge up forward in the final term, delivering some crucial moments to seal a gusty victory for the travelling Hawks

00:38 Lizard turns wizard as pure strike lights up SCG Nick Blakey glides forward in trademark fashion and nails a mesmerising goal to raise the noise level around the ground

00:54 Warner wakes up Swans with typical flair Chad Warner sparks his side’s comeback after half-time with a brilliant goal and assist moments later

00:51 Amon’s ‘extraordinary’ goal screams Hollywood Hawks Karl Amon sells candy to a host of Swans and never gives up on the play to complete a stunning major

00:38 Moore and Day ignite the play with dazzling double act Dylan Moore and Will Day fire up their teammates after each netting a thrilling goal in the first term

00:34 The Chad kicks off 2025 with sizzling snap Swans star Chad Warner wastes no time making an impact, snapping the first major with a clever finish under pressure

SYDNEY 4.3 6.4 11.5 11.10 (76)

HAWTHORN 5.3 9.6 11.10 14.12 (96)

GOALS

Sydney: Amartey 3, Warner 2, Adams, Papley, Rowbottom, McCartin, Hayward, Blakey

Hawthorn: Day 3, Moore 2, Meek 2, Newcombe, Amon, Chol, Maginness, Nash, Sicily, MacDonald

BEST

Sydney: Warner, Blakey, Roberts, Heeney, Lloyd, Amartey

Hawthorn: Day, Sicily, Meek, Amon, Moore, Newcombe, Battle

INJURIES

Sydney: Nil

Hawthorn: Worpel (ankle)

SUBSTITUTES

Sydney: Tom Hanily (replaced Angus Sheldrick in the third quarter)

Hawthorn: Sam Frost (replaced James Worpel at half-time)

Crowd: 40,310 at the SCG