HAWTHORN got its season underway in style with an superb 20-point win over last year's beaten Grand Finalist Sydney at the SCG on Friday evening.
Despite a third-quarter fightback from the home side, the Hawks steadied in deteriorating conditions in the final quarter to cruise to the 11.10 (76) to 14.12 (96) victory in the season opener.
SWANS v HAWKS Full match coverage and stats
There were familiar signs of the Hawks' exciting, precocious style that took the competition by storm last year even as they turned the clock back further with a classy heritage guernsey.
The stylish Will Day was on track to have a night out as the Hawks' 2023 club champion was back to his brilliant best early after an injury-ravaged season, matching his total haul of three goals last year by half-time against the Swans.
More to come
SYDNEY 4.3 6.4 11.5 11.10 (76)
HAWTHORN 5.3 9.6 11.10 14.12 (96)
GOALS
Sydney: Amartey 3, Warner 2, Adams, Papley, Rowbottom, McCartin, Hayward, Blakey
Hawthorn: Day 3, Moore 2, Meek 2, Newcombe, Amon, Chol, Maginness, Nash, Sicily, MacDonald
BEST
Sydney: Warner, Blakey, Roberts, Heeney, Lloyd, Amartey
Hawthorn: Day, Sicily, Meek, Amon, Moore, Newcombe, Battle
INJURIES
Sydney: Nil
Hawthorn: Worpel (ankle)
SUBSTITUTES
Sydney: Tom Hanily (replaced Angus Sheldrick in the third quarter)
Hawthorn: Sam Frost (replaced James Worpel at half-time)
Crowd: 40,310 at the SCG