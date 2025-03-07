Follow the all the action from the season-opener between Sydney and Hawthorn

Dylan Moore handpasses during the match between Sydney and Hawthorn at the SCG in Opening Round, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY and Hawthorn do battle in an Opening Round showdown to kick off the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

With Thursday night's game between Brisbane and Geelong postponed due to Tropical Cyclone Alfred, the Swans and Hawks will now open the season on Friday night at a packed SCG.

SWANS v HAWKS Follow it LIVE

Substitutes have been locked in for both sides, with key back Sam Frost to start as the Hawks' sub, while debutant Tom Hanily is Sydney's sub.

Hanily was taken by the Swans with pick No.14 in last year's mid-season draft. A Gippsland Power product, he had a taste of the action during the Swans' recent AAMI Community Series match against Gold Coast where he finished with 13 disposals, three tackles and two clearances.

Sydney was the dominant side for much of the home and away season last year before falling back to the pack late, and then being dismantled by the Lions in the Grand Final.

But the Swans will be out to quickly rediscover their best under new coach Dean Cox, but it won't be easy against the Hollywood Hawks.

Hawthorn came from the clouds last season to fall less than a kick short of a shock preliminary final berth and has since bolstered its defence with the addition of Tom Barrass and Josh Battle.

But the Hawks will now have to contend with being the hunted rather than the hunters, as expectations rise and opposition have a better idea of what to expect from their thrilling brand.

Learn More 04:00

It's been a less-than-ideal build-up for the Swans, who go into the clash without the likes of Errol Gulden, Callum Mills, Logan McDonald and Harry Cunningham due to injury.

Tom Papley and Brodie Grundy have both been named, while small forward Tom Hanily will make his debut alongside former Saint Ben Paton.

The Hawks have opted for a tall defence, with Sam Frost named alongside Barrass and Battle, while veteran forwards Jack Gunston and Luke Breust have been left out of the side.

Sydney v Hawthorn at the SCG, 7.40pm AEDT

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Sydney: Tom Hanily

Hawthorn: Sam Frost