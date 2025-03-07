The Giants will give James Leake his AFL debut against the Magpies

James Leake at Giants training on March 5, 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

JAMES Leake, a first-round pick in 2023, will make his debut for Greater Western Sydney against Collingwood on Sunday.

The 19-year-old has been rewarded after an impressive second summer at the Giants, following a strong showing against Carlton in the AAMI Community Series.

Leake was selected at pick No.17 in the 2023 Telstra AFL Draft but was sidelined for the first half of his debut season due to a quad injury.

The Launceston product played eight games in the second half of the VFL season to build momentum into the summer.

After losing Harry Perryman and Isaac Cumming to free agency and James Peatling during the Trade Period, Leake has grabbed his chance and will now play in Opening Round.

Leake was one of three Tasmanians selected in the first round of the 2023 draft, after North Melbourne picked Colby McKercher at pick No. 2, four picks before the Western Bulldogs selected Ryley Sanders. St Kilda also recruited Arie Schoenmaker at pick No.62.

After winning a senior premiership in Launceston at the age of 16, Leake earned All-Australian honours in his draft year to surge up the board.

The versatile 188cm utility has proven across the summer he can play at half-back or in the middle, helping a side that lost quality depth last October and will start the season without Tom Green.

Greater Western Sydney has also considered recent first-round picks Phoenix Gothard, Cody Angove and Ollie Hannaford across the pre-season. All three are expected to earn debuts in 2025.