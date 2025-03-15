Follow all the action from Saturday's round one games

GEELONG and Fremantle are expected to contend again in 2025 and meet at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday.

The Cats are all too familiar with trying to put a preliminary final defeat behind them as they begin the following season but few will have been as hard to take as the loss in the dying stages to Brisbane last year.

Geelong is well-built to climb the mountain again but a first step will be turning its home ground back into a fortress after six defeats at the venue in the past two seasons.

Fremantle has no excuses this season after narrowly missing the finals last year as it assembles a highly talented squad that should be able to entertain as much as compete with top-four hopefuls like Geelong.

The Dockers can even turn to an unusually promising recent record on the Cats' home turf having won their past two matches at the venue.

Geelong will unleash recruit Bailey Smith, while the Dockers are without Shai Bolton and Michael Walters, among others.

Geelong v Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium, 1.20pm AEDT

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Geelong: Jhye Clarke

Fremantle: Heath Chapman

Sydney will be hoping to bounce back quickly when it hosts Brisbane in a Grand Final rematch at the SCG.

There were worrying signs as the Swans' forward line misfired and they lacked their typical threat on transition against the Hawks, but last year's runner-up will have little time to turn over recent history of sides struggling after a thumping in the decider to avoid a 0-2 start.

Brisbane has had an extra week to prepare to face Sydney after its Opening Round clash was postponed so should be fresh for the Grand Final rematch.

Levi Ashcroft will make his debut for the Lions as the substitute, while the Swans have made two changes after last week's loss, bringing in Riley Bice for his AFL debut and Joel Hamling for his club debut, in place of Taylor Adams and Angus Sheldrick.

North Melbourne has a huge chance to start 2025 with a win when it meets the injury-hit Western Bulldogs.

The Roos are out to break a horror seven-match losing streak against the Bulldogs after being defeated by an average 58 points in all of their clashes since 2020.

Sam Davidson and Josh Dolan will make their AFL debuts for the Dogs, while No.2 pick Finn O'Sullivan will feature for the Roos.

Collingwood will be back at the MCG when it seeks to bounce back against Port Adelaide on Saturday night.

The Power have gone all in on chasing a flag in coach Ken Hinkley's last season in charge before he hands the reins to assistant Josh Carr.

Dan Houston will play his first game in Collingwood colours, against his former club, while new Power trio Jack Lukosius, Joe Richards and Joe Berry have all been named.