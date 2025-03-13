The AFL is reaching new, younger audiences and inviting them to ‘Get in on it' as it celebrates the national game in a fresh and modern brand platform for the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

A still from the AFL's TV ad.

Developed in partnership with global agency 72andSunny and production company Good Oil, the AFL's national overarching brand campaign titled ‘Get in on it' features a plethora of AFL traditions, artifacts, rituals and moments they want fans – new and old - to deep dive into.

From mullets to pies, fashion to game day celebrations, legendary speccys and bitter rivalries, the new brand platform showcases the richness of AFL fandom that aims to engage with non-football fans, whilst celebrating what makes AFL great.

Engaging with local Melbourne band Sleepazoid, the campaign uses the power of music to build a connection with young trendsetters and deepen engagement and consideration with fans.

The campaign's message is simple - Aussie rules is a national game with a national backstory – and it's time for everyone to get in on it.

With more than 160 years of heritage and tradition, AFL Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial Bec Haagsma said the new campaign will bring to life the history of the AFL whilst resonate with fans in a modern way.

"Our game has a history of connecting with people across the country both in its on field heroics or off the field with friends, family and the wider community. So many people that I meet have a story to tell about Aussie rules footy," Haagsma said.

"The AFL's new ‘Get in on it' campaign celebrates this tradition in a creative way and shows fans that they can experience the sport through attendance with other fans, or be part of the action, anywhere, anytime - whether it's at the local pub, from their loungeroom, on socials or even on the catwalk! Once you know a little, you want to know it all and through this campaign, we hope to show people how they can get in on Aussie rules footy for themselves."

72andSunny Chief Creative Officer, Wez Hawes said: "The AFL is steeped in so much folklore, history and fandom, there's so much to unpack. Especially for a new younger audience who are deep diving and going further than scratching the surface of the things they are passionate about. The rich tapestry of a film from Good Oil's Madeleine Purdy is just the beginning of our journey to bring the next generation of Aussies in on it. From getting a mane like Bailey Smith to deep diving on why a North Melbourne player is named after a packet of chips through our clickable film.”

Officially launching this week, the ‘Get in on it' campaign will go live across out-of-home, digital and social media channels across the country, with the aim to grow fandom and build hype as the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season kicks off.