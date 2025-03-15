Ash Johnson suffers a fracture to his fibula after landing heavily in a marking contest during a VFL practice match

Ash Johnson speaks to the media during Collingwood's 2025 team photo day at AIA Vitality Centre. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD forward Ash Johnson is set for a stint on the sidelines after scans confirmed he suffered a fracture to his left fibula.

Johnson sustained the injury during Collingwood's final VFL pre-season hitout against the Northern Bullants on Friday afternoon.

The 27-year-old flew for a mark but landed awkwardly, laying motionless on the turf before being taken from the ground on a stretcher in the hands of club medical staff.

He will now undergo surgery, with no timeline set for his return.

"This is disappointing news for Ash who has enjoyed a strong start to the year," Collingwood footy manager Charlie Gardiner said.

"He is expected to undergo surgery next week and will unfortunately spend an extended period of time on the sidelines as he recovers.

"This is obviously a significant setback, but Ash remains in good spirits all things considered and has the full support of our medical team and wider program."

Form and injury limited the Western Australian to just three games last year, but he was one of three emergencies listed for the Magpies for their game against Port Adelaide on Saturday night.