The match review findings for Friday night's game between Hawthorn and Essendon are in

Jack Scrimshaw catches Jordan Ridley high during the R1 match between Hawthorn and Essendon at the MCG on March 15, 2025. Picture: Screenshot/Channel 7

HAWTHORN defender Jack Scrimshaw has been suspended for three matches for striking Essendon's Jordan Ridley during Friday night's clash at the MCG.

Ridley played on for a bit after the incident but was later subbed out during the third term with concussion after Scrimshaw's swinging left arm caught him around the head.

The Match Review Officer graded the incident as careless conduct, severe impact and high contact, resulting in a three-match ban.

Scrimshaw was due to miss Thursday night's game against Carlton with concussion after a head clash with teammate Josh Battle left him bloodied and bruised, but he will now also sit out matches against Greater Western Sydney and Port Adelaide.

With Hawthorn having a bye in round four, it means Scrimshaw won't be seen until the Easter Monday clash against Geelong.

Sam Frost copped a $1500 fine ($1000 with early plea) for striking Ben Hobbs, while Mason Redman was fined $1500 ($1000 with early plea) for careless contact with an umpire.

The Hawks defeated the Bombers by 26 points to start their season with back-to-back wins.