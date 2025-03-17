After a brilliant start to their season, the Crows are preparing for a "big challenge" against the Bombers

Matt Crouch runs with the ball during Adelaide's clash against St Kilda in round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE won't dwell on its poor record at the MCG as it seeks to strike gold on the hallowed turf this weekend, midfielder Matt Crouch says.

The Crows, fresh from smacking St Kilda by 63 points in their season-opener at Adelaide Oval, meet Essendon at the 'G on Saturday afternoon.

Adelaide hasn't won there since round 15, 2017 – it hasn't won any of its past 11 games at the venue, a streak featuring 10 consecutive defeats and a draw.

"It's a great oval to play on, everyone looks forward to playing there and it's going to be a big challenge against Essendon who are very strong," Crouch told reporters on Monday.

"This season we're pretty process driven at the moment, that has been a massive focus for us through our pre-season so it will be the same this week.

"It will be about the process and how we go about beating Essendon but wins on the road are gold, so we're looking forward to it."

Crouch lauded the performance against the Saints on Sunday when the Crows set their dominant tone by kicking the initial five goals of the game.

"Going into round one it's a little bit of the unknown of what you're going to see," he said.

"You have obviously done a lot of work, like all the other clubs in the pre-season, but then you sort of go into the round one thinking 'what's going to happen'.

"But our intent and effort early was really good and set the tone for the day.

"We showed we can play some great footy so the challenge is going to the 'G this weekend against Essendon who are a really quality opposition."