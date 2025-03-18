Shuffling of list management jobs around the league continues as Dogs fill important position

A view of the Western Bulldogs' new training facility at Mission Whitten Oval. Picture: Supplied

THE WESTERN Bulldogs have appointed Port Adelaide recruiter Michael Regan as their new player acquisition and strategy manager

The data specialist, who has been at the Power for more than a decade, has won the role as the Dogs settle their recruiting and list department after a series of changes in the off-season.

AFL.com.au revealed last week that Regan was the frontrunner for the Dogs' role after running second in the race for West Coast's list manager position early last year.

He will take on the recruiting and list role in a reshaped department following list manager Sam Power's elevation to be the Dogs' football manager and the departure of recruiting manager Dom Milesi to a role outside of the AFL industry.

Sam Power during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period at Marvel Stadium on October 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Dogs also added to their department by bringing in former Geelong, Richmond and Carlton recruiter Luke Williams to their scouting team.

Regan has been a part of the Port Adelaide recruiting division which has aggressively approached list management and drafting calls in recent years, leading the club to three preliminary finals in the past five years.

His appointment comes at the back end of the recruiting merry-go-round for now, following Collingwood poaching Geelong recruiter and former Magpie Shane O'Bree for its recruiting manager role.

West Coast, Carlton and Richmond are among the other clubs to have made changes to their recruiting teams in recent months.