Willem Duursma during the 2024 Coates Talent League match on September 01, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THEY are the top 10 names to watch in this year's draft pool.

On this week's episode of AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable, co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge look ahead to the AFL Draft and name their 10 gun youngsters to keep an eye on.

Learn More 25:09

From the 200cm unicorn Cooper Duff-Tytler, to another famous name in Willem Duursma, through to a couple of Academy guns in Zeke Uwland and Dan Annable, the Gettable crew gives you the insight into this year's draft crop.

They also look ahead to the Tasmania list build and the players the AFL's new expansion side could target, plus give huge updates on the free agency futures of players like Oscar Allen, Tom De Koning and Luke Davies-Uniacke.

Watch Gettable now or download and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.