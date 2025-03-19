Melbourne is expected to interview candidates over the next fortnight as it steps up the hunt to replace Gary Pert

MELBOURNE will step up the process for its vacant chief executive role in coming weeks as the Demons continue their search for Gary Pert's successor.

The Demons' board, led by president Brad Green and president-in-waiting Steven Smith, have been searching for candidates for the Melbourne CEO role over recent months, with the help of a headhunter recruiter.

But the club has started its season with interim CEO David Chippindall in place, with interviews expected to fire up over the next fortnight to get the process moving.

The Dees are looking for a CEO who comes with experience in a strong football program as well as a background in facilities, given the club's challenges with a permanent home base over the past decade.

It is why Western Bulldogs boss Ameet Bains, who has delivered the new Whitten Oval redevelopment having also come from a list management background at St Kilda, has been viewed as a contender. However, Bains, who has been the Bulldogs' CEO since 2018, is committed there and not pursuing the Demons' job after Melbourne's approach.

Neither will North Melbourne chief executive Jen Watt, who the Demons also approached as part of their search given her history with Melbourne as a former executive. Watt is remaining at Arden Street.

MCC boss Stuart Fox, who was formerly Hawthorn's CEO, has links with Smith but is understood to not be keen to jump back into clubland, while ex-Fremantle chief executive Steve Rosich has been linked among the wider pool.

Greater Western Sydney football manager Jason McCartney has been on the Demons' radar as part of its search, with McCartney considered a future CEO, as are Geelong executive Marcus King and Western Bulldogs executive Kon Karavias, who both went to their clubs via the AFL.

Chippindall has been the Demons' long-time chief operating officer and has filled the position in the interim role since January this year. He is in contention for the position, and could follow the recent trend of clubs pushing forward their own for the CEO roles rather than deciding on external candidates.

Richmond last year appointed long-time executive Shane Dunne as its new boss to follow Brendon Gale, while Hawthorn's Ash Klein took on the full-time CEO role at the end of 2023.