IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- 'Hollywood Hawks' off to their best start in 11 years
- How are the Blues already struggling to run out games?
- Footscray is back as the Bulldogs celebrate 100 years
- Scott Pendlebury and Steele Sidebottom's record-breaking 308th game
- West Coast brings back the original club song
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.