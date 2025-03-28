Follow all the action from the clash between the Blues and Bulldogs

CARLTON will be desperate to get its season back on track when it takes on the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on Friday night.

The Blues hold a 0-2 record, having suffered a shock loss to Richmond in round one before falling short against Hawthorn last week.

They have a chance to get their season going when they take on the injury-hit Bulldogs, who are 1-1.

After impressing on debut, father-son draftee Lucas Camporeale was quiet against the Hawks and will head to the VFL, as will fellow young midfielder Cooper Lord.

Taking the two teenagers' places are the slightly more experienced Jordan Boyd and Francis Evans.

Following a cracking win against North Melbourne in round one, the Dogs were edged by Collingwood in a thriller last week.

Liam Jones returns to the line up for his first game of the year and will quite likely get the job on Charlie Curnow, while James O'Donnell also comes back after recovering from a broken jaw sustained against the Roos.

Taylor Duryea and Arthur Jones are the two Bulldogs to make way.