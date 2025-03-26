The teams are in for Thursday night's clash between the Bombers and Power

Ivan Soldo and Jordan Ridley. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide has recalled ruck Ivan Soldo as one of three changes for Thursday night's clash against Essendon, while the Bombers have welcomed back defender Jordan Ridley.

Soldo will partner fellow ruck Jordon Sweet for the Power, while Esava Ratugolea will also play his first game of 2025 after a minor knee issue.

The Power had already confirmed Tom Cochrane will make his AFL debut, with injured trio Jack Lukosius, Ryan Burton and Lachie Jones dropping out of the side.

Soldo hasn't played for the Power since he came close to joining St Kilda last off-season, but the deal fell through and he returned to Alberton.

The Bombers had already announced a debut for Saad El-Hawli, who was picked up in the mid-season draft last year after impressing for the Northern Bullants in the VFL.

He and Ridley come into the Bombers' side for injured pair Elijah Tsatas and Archie Perkins.

THURSDAY, MARCH 27

Essendon v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 7.30pm AEDT

ESSENDON

In: J.Ridley, S.El-Hawli

Out: A.Perkins (quad), E.Tsatas (hand)

R2 sub: Jye Menzie

PORT ADELAIDE

In: E.Ratugolea, I.Soldo, T.Cochrane

Out: La.Jones (adductor), R.Burton (hip), J.Lukosius (knee)

R2 sub: Christian Moraes