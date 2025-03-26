Essendon can give its quiet rebuild a boost if it decides to let its ruck go, according to Gettable's Cal Twomey

ESSENDON should consider letting Sam Draper leave as a free agent if the club wants to supercharge its draft hand this year, AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey has declared.

As the 26-year-old ruck is set to become a free agent at season's end, potential offers from rival clubs – particularly in Draper's home state of SA – are expected to be tabled.

Twomey said letting Draper go may be the key to improving the Bombers' picks at the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft.

"This is not to do with Sam Draper. It's more about where Essendon sits as a footy club at the moment and its focus on the draft," Twomey said on this week's episode of AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable.

"With Adelaide circling him and in need of another ruck around that age group, the Bombers should wait until at least mid-year to see how things are panning out, [because] there's a chance to generate another first round pick…or end of first round pick or even a start of second round pick."

With an uninterrupted pre-season setting Draper up for a strong 2025, Twomey believes the ruck's performance this year could unlock an strong opportunity for Essendon to capitalise on the recent trade market for established senior players.

"Just look at the guys who have either been first or end of first round as of the past two years. (Josh) Battle, (Ben) McKay, (Harry) Perryman, (Isaac) Cumming, (Tom) Doedee, (Jade) Gresham. Is he that far off that sort of realm of players?" Twomey said.

"Now it obviously depends on the deal that the Crows could offer and the length of that deal and how lucrative it is. But if I'm Essendon – right here, right now – I'd be holding and waiting and seeing if he can generate another early pick, given you've already got two first-rounders."

After an injury-hit 2024, Draper wants to play some games in the early part of the season to test the ruck pair at Essendon before entering significant talks on a deal.

However, Twomey believes the Bombers should also be looking at the potential draft outcome as they consider the free agent's future.

"He wants to get some games under his belt with Nick Bryan and see how the pair work as a ruck duo," Twomey said.