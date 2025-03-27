Former Hawks and Power star Chad Wingard says Carlton may not be able to recover from too many more losses to start its season

Patrick Cripps and his Carlton teammates leave the field after their loss to Hawthorn in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON doesn't have the depth or the on-field system to recover if its start to the season spirals out of control, according to former Hawthorn and Port Adelaide star Chad Wingard.

The Blues are winless after two rounds, having lost to Richmond and Hawthorn, and face a Western Bulldogs side that has shown admirable fight in the absence of several stars including Marcus Bontempelli and Adam Treloar.

The Dogs were too strong for North Melbourne in round one, before narrowly falling to a six-point loss against Collingwood despite a star showing from young forward Sam Darcy.

AFL.com.au reporter and The Round Ahead host Nat Edwards said she believed the Blues had the talent to salvage their season even if they fell to the Dogs on Friday night, but Wingard disagreed.

"I think if you take out (Patrick) Cripps from Carlton, I just don't think they have the depth, but not just the depth. I don't think they have the system that players can just come in and plug that hole," he said.

"You look at the Western Bulldogs, some of the players that they have out: Treloar, the Bont, you know, (Liam) Jones is coming back, but they have some significant people out of their line-up.

"And the ability for them to win a game (in round one) but also compete the next week, it shows that their system is, I suppose, very predictable, but also they're not solely reliant on that one person.

"I can't imagine what Carlton would look like without Cripps."

Key defender Jones could return on Friday night from a significant hamstring injury as the Bulldogs prepare to do battle with Carlton's tall forwards and AFL.com.au reporter Josh Gabelich said the veteran's potential inclusion would be a vital boost.

"I was on the pre-season camp in Noosa in February when he went down at the end of the intraclub and it was a disaster, a 10-week injury, so he is ahead of schedule," Gabelich said.

"And when you consider they're set to face, not just Charlie Curnow, but Harry McKay in the same forward line for the first time (this season), he's gonna be a massive inclusion, Liam Jones."