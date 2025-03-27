Matt Crouch was on the scrapheap two years ago. Now, he's among the best stoppage players in the AFL

Matt Crouch runs with the ball during Adelaide's clash against St Kilda in round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MATT Crouch spent more time with a Burley than a Sherrin in 2023, playing out at Prospect, Noarlunga and Norwood under Michael Godden. But since returning from the wilderness, the ball magnet has resumed his status as one of the best stoppage players in the AFL.

Crouch's time looked up under Matthew Nicks two years ago. He started that season in the SANFL and only played one senior game before landing another chance when Rory Laird was injured in round 19.

The 2017 Malcolm Blight medallist only needed one chance.

Crouch hasn't played another game in the twos. He held his spot for the Showdown the following week when Laird returned and finished runner-up behind Taylor Walker in best on ground voting, collecting 32 disposals, 15 contested possessions and 12 clearances in the upset win over Port Adelaide.

The 29-year-old kept his spot for the rest of 2023, averaging 29.2 disposals in the final six games of the season, before signing a two-year deal to remain with the Crows instead of exploring other opportunities interstate.

Last year, Crouch missed 10 weeks in the middle of the season due to shoulder surgery but still finished equal eighth in the best and fairest alongside Izak Rankine, after averaging 29.9 disposals, 12.5 contested possessions and 5.9 clearances from 15 appearances.

Matt Crouch runs out with his children ahead of his 150th match in the R8 clash between Adelaide and Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on May 2, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Across the first fortnight of 2025, Nicks has tweaked his midfield mix. Laird has returned to half-back and is yet to attend a centre bounce. Crouch has attended the most behind Reilly O'Brien. Jordan Dawson and Jake Soligo are also part of the first-choice rotation, with the skipper spending more time forward. James Peatling has been added to the mix, while Rankine is being used frequently more inside.

There are more important players at Adelaide, but the ultra-consistent Crouch has started the season with 31 touches and seven clearances against St Kilda, before adding 32 and seven against Essendon last Saturday.

Since being recalled in July 2023, the Ballarat product is ranked in the top 10 for disposals, contested possessions and clearances, evolving the way he uses the ball to ensure there is a spot for him in Adelaide's best 23, following a period when it looked like there wasn't.

Matt Crouch Since Round 19, 2023 Ave AFL Rank Disposals 29.9 4th Contested Possessions 12.5 10th Uncontested Possessions 17.0 14th Groundball Gets 8.3 12th Clearances 6.4 10th Tackles 5.4 21st Score Involvements 6.7 17th

Those inside West Lakes recall Crouch carrying himself the same way at SANFL level in 2023 as he always has in the seniors. Nothing changed.

He dealt with the disappointment of not playing in the AFL for months with class, helping the younger players develop in the SANFL, while dealing with personal attacks on the ground and from over the fence.

Now more than 18 months on, Crouch's resilience during a period when his career was at a crossroads is being rewarded at a time when the Crows are soaring again.

Matt Crouch and Izak Rankine after the R2 match between Adelaide and Essendon at the MCG on March 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Crouch is one of only three current Crows who played in the 2017 Grand Final – Walker and Laird are the other two – the last time Adelaide featured in September.

With Crouch at the coalface, the Crows are marching towards a first final under Nicks in 2025.