Adelaide's red-hot forward line is a blend of old and new, hard-working and flamboyant, says Ben Keays

Josh Rachele and Ben Keays during the round 11 match between Adelaide and West Coast at Adelaide Oval, May 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE FORWARD line might be where Adelaide's big personalities reside, but it's also become the home of a hard-working and connected group of Crows that have helped drive a blistering start to the season, according to club champion Ben Keays.

The undefeated Crows have cashed in during wins against St Kilda and Essendon, kicking monster scores and leading the AFL in 'points for' despite playing one game fewer than ladder-leader Hawthorn.

Exciting young goalkickers Riley Thilthorpe and Josh Rachele have been central to Adelaide's hot start with standout performances, while Darcy Fogarty has booted a team-high seven goals across two games.

Co-vice-captain Keays said an intense pre-season with high training standards had helped the forwards emerge in 2025 as a dangerous group with increased firepower, after ranking 13th last season for scoring.

"Most clubs would say the forwards seem to always be the craziest line group, and that's certainly true with us when you think of veterans like Tex Walker and the younger characters like Riley Thilthorpe and Josh Rachele," Keays told AFL.com.au.

"It's a great mix of characters, but it's a really hard-working group. Then bringing in an ultimate pro like Alex Neal-Bullen as well has just taken that to a new level.

"It feels like we all want to look after each other and really stay connected, so that's been the focus and I feel like we've been doing that pretty well through the start of the season and pre-season."

Keays has been central to the growth of Adelaide's forward line since making the move from the midfield in 2023, working closely with senior assistant Scott Burns to learn his new role before winning his first club champion award in 2024.

Consistency and availability have been hallmarks for the 28-year-old since joining the Crows ahead of coach Matthew Nicks' first season, playing 108 consecutive games dating back to round two, 2020.

Now the former Brisbane midfielder, who played 30 games for the Lions before being delisted at the end of 2019, said he was focused on taking his game to another level while also helping the Crows' young forwards.

"I've had so much help along the way that probably fast-tracked me into that role," Keays, who booted four goals against the Bombers, said.

"Darcy Fogarty has been great in just teaching me different forward craft and Tex has been incredible as well.

"I feel like it's helped me a lot in taking my game to a new level, and that's on top of having great coaches and Scott Burns as someone that I get on really well with.

"Now I'm really trying to help guys into that as well and try and teach them."

Keays said the 2-0 start had meant energy was high at West Lakes, with new coaching director and former Brisbane assistant Murray Davis joining Nicks' team and driving a focus on celebrating the little things.

Matthew Nicks talks to Ben Keays during the round 23 match between Adelaide and Sydney at Adelaide Oval, August 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

After the best start to a season in his six years as senior coach, Nicks was benefiting from his own focus on continual improvement.

"I think that's been a massive part of Nicksy's philosophy, just gradual, continual improvement, and I've definitely seen that from the first year to now," Keays said.

"Throughout the whole journey, his energy and intensity has never wavered, and his positivity and optimism as well.

"You need that at a footy club when you're in building mode, and he's always bought that.

"It's felt like we've been on the right path for a while now."