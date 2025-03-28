The teams for Sunday's round three games have been announced, plus a late change for Saturday's Demons-Suns clash

Nick Murray, Jack Graham and Jake Lever. Pictures: AFL Photos

INJURY has forced Adelaide and Melbourne into major changes down back ahead of their round three clashes, while West Coast has welcomed back midfielder Jack Graham from injury.

Nick Murray (knee) is out of the Crows' clash with an unchanged North Melbourne, while Demons defender Jake Lever hasn't come up from a rolled ankle and will miss Saturday's game against Gold Coast.

Graham returns from an ankle injury and his replacement from last week, Clay Hall, makes way, while Jack Petruccelle has also been dropped after last week's loss to Brisbane.

Fremantle will hand a debut to lively rookie forward Isaiah Dudley, who has booted two goals in each of Peel Thunder's WAFL practice matches this season. The 21-year-old became a Docker in February under the supplemental selection period rules.

The Crows were forced into a defensive change after Murray jarred his knee at training on Thursday. He'll be replaced by fellow defender James Borlase. Murray, who overcame a knee reconstruction in mid-2023 to play nine games last year, has been cleared of serious injury and will miss up to three weeks.

Lever twice rolled his ankle in that loss to the Roos and, despite coach Simon Goodwin's mid-week optimism, pulled up too sore from Thursday's training session to take his place in the side. Young defender Blake Howes comes into the squad to replace him.

SUNDAY, MARCH 30

Adelaide v North Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 2.50pm ACDT

ADELAIDE

In: J.Borlase

Out: N.Murray (knee)

R2 sub: Sid Draper

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: Nil

Out: Nil

R2 sub: Dylan Stephens

West Coast v Fremantle at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: J.Graham, J.Williams

Out: J.Petruccelle (omitted), C.Hall (omitted)

R2 sub: Jack Petruccelle

FREMANTLE

In: I.Dudley

Out: B.Walker (shoulder)

R2 sub: Josh Draper