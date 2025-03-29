Reigning premier grabs unbeaten start to the season after grinding out a win in the wet against Geelong

Hugh McCluggage and Bruce Reville during the round three match between Brisbane and Geelong at The Gabba, March 29, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

JUST as it did in last year's preliminary final, Brisbane has uncorked a storming second half comeback to upend Geelong by nine points at a wet Gabba on Saturday night.

Last year it was a 25-point deficit in the season's penultimate game at the MCG, and this time it was 32 points the Lions trailed by late in the second term.

After a third-quarter shutout gave the home team a one-point lead entering the fourth, Brisbane went on with the job to run out 10.10 (70) to 9.7 (61) winners.

The premiers are now 3-0 to start their season after trailing heavily in all three wins over Sydney, West Coast and Geelong.

Hugh McCluggage (30 disposals) and Will Ashcroft (33 and a goal) were enormous in the second half and had a huge say in the win.

Co-captain Harris Andrews was again impassable in defence, marshalling his team to the comeback win, while Josh Dunkley and Dayne Zorko also had big impacts.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:51 Super sub Bruce raises the roof with this shot Bruce Reville kicks truly from beyond the arc with just his second disposal to give his side a three-quarter time lead

00:47 Happy Hipwood makes it three in a row Eric Hipwood slams through his side's third goal in a row as the Lions keep trimming the deficit

00:45 Electric Levi gets Lions roaring with first AFL goal Levi Ashcroft nails his maiden major in the big league with this superb one-step kick during the third quarter

00:47 Hammer it Holmes: Max musters a beauty Max Holmes lets rip with this brilliant long-range effort to make it four unanswered goals for his side

00:38 Charlie revs engine early with epic snap Charlie Cameron opens his 2025 goalkicking account with this cracking finish during the first term

The two halves could not have contrasted more.

In a wildly fluctuating game, Geelong raced to its big lead in the wet and slippery conditions, handling the greasy ball so much better than their opponents and whisking it from one end of the ground to the other when they had the chance.

But as the weather dried up, Brisbane found its best form.

They generated 20 inside 50s to four in the third quarter, with a wonderful goal to Levi Ashcroft the first of four unanswered for the term.

Eric Hipwood, Logan Morris and super sub Bruce Reville added the others for Brisbane to steal a one-point advantage heading into the final term.

The Lions kicked three goals to two in the fourth quarter and thoroughly deserved victory.

The second half was an avalanche, with 39 inside 50s to 14.

The loss was Geelong's second in succession after last week's defeat at the hands of St Kilda, and leaves them 1-2 after three matches.

They opened the game up in the second quarter with a devastating four-goal burst in 12 minutes, but could not keep the intensity up after half-time.

The Cats had been knocking the door down with their clean hands and quick transition once they cleared congestion and it all came together late in the half.

Mark Blicavs drilled a goal from 50m and then Patrick Dangerfield rectified an earlier wayward set shot with a terrific kick from 40m.

When Max Holmes got on the end of a terrific chain of possessions from half-back and Brad Close kicked another, the Cats were out to a 32-point lead.

They had owned territory for long periods and looked more dangerous going forward, taking eight marks inside 50 during the first half, while the Lions failed to register one.

Brisbane was uncharacteristically sloppy at ground level and took some questionable options when moving the ball, inviting Geelong to win it back and explode the other way.

Brisbane used the shorter options after half-time and took eight marks inside 50 to give themselves better chances at goal.

Reville the Super Sub

The tide had slowly turned when Bruce Reville entered the fray late in the third quarter, but Brisbane's cult hero ensured the tidal wave of momentum continued with an instant impact. His first disposal came following two bounces in the middle of the Gabba, with his dart pass to unmarked Logan Morris ending in a goal. Moments later he grabbed his own chance, launching a bomb from 50m that sailed through to give Brisbane its first lead of the night. You could not kick the ball better on each occasion.

Cats clamp champ but it's not enough

From the opening centre bounce it was clear Tom Atkins had been assigned the task of going head-to-head with two-time Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale for the night. The Lions' champion was kept to 10 disposals in round one when tagged by James Jordon, then exploded for 35 against West Coast in round two when left to roam free. There was no chance Chris Scott was taking that chance, and Atkins executed his job strongly. Neale finished with 20 disposals, including five clearances, against Atkins' 14 and 14 tackles. The head-to-head contest was arguably a draw, but Brisbane's midfield got on top the longer the night went.

BRISBANE​ 2.2​ 3.4 ​7.7​ 10.10 (70)

GEELONG​ 3.4​ 7.6​ 7.6 ​9.7 (61)

GOALS

Brisbane: Cameron, Rayner, W.Ashcroft, L.Ashcroft, Morris, Hipwood, Reville, Bailey, Zorko, Berry

Geelong: Dangerfield 2, O.Henry, Holmes, Dempsey, Close, Cameron, Blicavs, Clark

BEST

Brisbane: McCluggage, W.Ashcroft, Andrews, Dunkley, Lester

Geelong: Holmes, Smith, Dangerfield, Guthrie, Miers, Mullin

INJURIES

Brisbane: Kai Lohmann (ankle)

Geelong: Nil

LATE CHANGES

Brisbane: Oscar McInerney (illness) replaced in selected side by Darcy Fort

Geelong: Tom Stewart (knee) replaced in selected side by Mark O’Connor

SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Bruce Reville (replaced Lohmann during the third quarter)

Geelong: Mitch Knevitt (replaced Sam De Koning during the fourth quarter)

Crowd: 27.966 at the Gabba