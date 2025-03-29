Hawthorn is 4-0 for the first time since 2014 after a come-from-behind win over Greater Western Sydney

Jack Gunston celebrates a goal with teammates during the R3 match between Hawthorn and GWS at UTAS Stadium on March 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN has remained unbeaten to start the season with a stunning 12-point win over Greater Western Sydney at a windswept UTAS Stadium.

The Giants led by 35 points after kicking with the breeze in the first term, but the Hawks steadied after quarter-time to mount a stirring comeback win, 10.16 (76) to 9.10 (64).

In an all-round team effort, the Hawks had nine goalkickers, with veteran Jack Gunston booting two.

Jesse Hogan was instrumental in attack for the Giants with four majors, while Toby Greene and Toby Bedford added two apiece.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:42 Slick Hawks get cooking against wind Harry Morrison finishes off a swift Hawthorn passage before Jack Gunston works the angles beautifully on his left

00:51 Insane Day blows them away with crazy launch Will Day burns past the opposition with an elite turn of foot and his huge strike from outside 50 bounces through with the breeze

00:52 Electric smalls ignite fire as Hawks fight back Nick Watson clunks a clever one-on-one mark and curls it home before Dylan Moore threads a superb snap in traffic

00:51 Brilliant Bedford has his say after clinical centre play Toby Bedford threads the eye from the pocket after GWS impresses from the centre bounce

00:52 Giant returns with a bang after some early Toby time Toby Greene opens proceedings with a perfect strike before Jesse Hogan nails his first major of the season on his return to the side

HAWTHORN 0.2 6.10 10.12 10.16 (76)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 5.7 5.9 7.10 9.10 (64)

GOALS

Hawthorn: Gunston 2, Day, Meek, Weddle, Newcombe, Watson, Moore, Morrison, Hardwick

Greater Western Sydney: Hogan 4, Greene 2, Bedford 2, Cadman

BEST

Hawthorn: Mackenzie, Watson, Day, Weddle, Hardwick, Maginness

Greater Western Sydney: Whitfield, Hogan, Green, Greene, Ash

INJURIES

Hawthorn: Nil

Greater Western Sydney: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Hawthorn: Luke Breust (replaced Mabior Chol in the fourth quarter)

Greater Western Sydney: Jacob Wehr (replaced Callan Ward at three-quarter time)

Crowd: TBC at UTAS Stadium