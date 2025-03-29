HAWTHORN has remained unbeaten to start the season with a stunning 12-point win over Greater Western Sydney at a windswept UTAS Stadium.
The Giants led by 35 points after kicking with the breeze in the first term, but the Hawks steadied after quarter-time to mount a stirring comeback win, 10.16 (76) to 9.10 (64).
HAWKS v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats
In an all-round team effort, the Hawks had nine goalkickers, with veteran Jack Gunston booting two.
Jesse Hogan was instrumental in attack for the Giants with four majors, while Toby Greene and Toby Bedford added two apiece.
More to come
HAWTHORN 0.2 6.10 10.12 10.16 (76)
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 5.7 5.9 7.10 9.10 (64)
GOALS
Hawthorn: Gunston 2, Day, Meek, Weddle, Newcombe, Watson, Moore, Morrison, Hardwick
Greater Western Sydney: Hogan 4, Greene 2, Bedford 2, Cadman
BEST
Hawthorn: Mackenzie, Watson, Day, Weddle, Hardwick, Maginness
Greater Western Sydney: Whitfield, Hogan, Green, Greene, Ash
INJURIES
Hawthorn: Nil
Greater Western Sydney: Nil
SUBSTITUTES
Hawthorn: Luke Breust (replaced Mabior Chol in the fourth quarter)
Greater Western Sydney: Jacob Wehr (replaced Callan Ward at three-quarter time)
Crowd: TBC at UTAS Stadium