Josh Rachele goes off injured during Adelaide's clash against North Melbourne in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

STAR Adelaide forward Josh Rachele will be sidelined for up to six weeks after suffering three fractured ribs on Sunday.

Rachele copped a stray knee to the back from North Melbourne ruck Tristan Xerri late in the first quarter of Sunday's win at Adelaide Oval and was subbed out of the game.

Scans have revealed three fractured ribs that will keep Rachele out of action for at least a month, with the club to take a conservative approach with his recovery.

"It's a disappointing blow for Josh and the team but unfortunately in a contact sport these injuries are sometimes hard to avoid," Crows fitness boss Darren Burgess said.

"Josh was obviously subbed out of the game after coming from the ground, was treated by our doctors, and had subsequent scans in hospital.

"Fractured ribs are very painful so Josh will be given the time and space he needs to recover, and we will take a conservative approach to his rehabilitation and return to football."

The incident had some similarities to the serious collision involving Christian Petracca in the King's Birthday clash last year, which left the Melbourne star with a lacerated spleen, punctured lung and fractured ribs.

But the Crows have confirmed Rachele suffered no further internal damage, apart from the rib fractures.

Adelaide will face Gold Coast on Saturday in what looms as an early-season test for both undefeated sides.