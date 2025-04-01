Pies coach Craig McRae has revealed he reached out to Michael Voss amid the Blues' poor start to the season

Craig McRae and Michael Voss are seen after Collingwood's clash against Carlton in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AHEAD of arguably the AFL's fiercest rivalry, Collingwood coach Craig McRae has reached out to Michael Voss as his former teammate deals with Carlton's challenging start to the season.

After slumping to a 0-3 record – one of only three remaining winless teams – the Blues will go up against their rivals in an MCG blockbuster on Thursday night.

The match will pit two men against each other who played in three premierships together at Brisbane and whose friendship remains as tight as ever.

Carlton's strong supporter base is growing restless, believing it is ready to break a 30-year premiership drought following finals appearances across the last two seasons, and Voss is facing mounting pressure.

"I have a genuine love and support and care for 'Vossy' and I always will – just not this week," McRae said on Tuesday.

"I text him after the game (on Friday night when Carlton lost to the Western Bulldogs) just to check in that he's OK, because this is a unique role.

Learn More 08:36

"Everything you do wrong is publicised, and sometimes the things you do well are publicised, so you're always judged.

"We're in a high performance industry, so we've got to perform, and winning is part of that.

"A lot of pressure comes with that ... so I just wanted to show some support."

After a bye last week following a 2-1 start to the season, Collingwood has had time to deal with how it replaces young defender Reef McInnes.

Learn More 00:34

Set for a breakout season, the 22-year-old ruptured his ACL against the Bulldogs and won't play again this year.

"Unfortunately Reef did a whole pre-season in a role that we're hoping he'd grab with both hands, and he was showing good signs of that, and now we have to pivot and find a new way," McRae said.

"We may not have a solution for the next 20-odd games, whatever it is, but we might just do a week for week type thing."

Premiership player Billy Frampton looms as the logical replacement, especially against Carlton if Harry McKay returns from personal leave for the Blues.

"Billy Frampton's in great form and great spirits," McRae said.

Billy Frampton is seen at Collingwood training on March 30, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"He’s had huge energy about him, and whether he's playing VFL, or close to playing AFL, he's definitely had a great pre-season.

"He's been walking around with his hand up all week."