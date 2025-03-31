Brody Mihocek is expected to be available for the Pies' huge clash against the Blues

Brody Mihocek in action during a Collingwood training session on March 30, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD will face an early selection dilemma with Brody Mihocek expected to be available for Thursday night's blockbuster against Carlton, while premiership Pie Billy Frampton is firming to replace Reef McInnes down back.

Mihocek missed the six-point win over the Western Bulldogs in round two due to back soreness, but the extra time off around the bye has freshened the veteran up.

The 32-year-old trained fully on Sunday at the AIA Centre but still needs to be ticked off at main training on Tuesday before being cleared to return.

After missing Opening Round due to a finger injury and then starting the season in the VFL, Mason Cox replaced Mihocek against the Bulldogs, playing alongside Dan McStay and Tim Membrey.

Membrey (four goals), McStay (three) and Mihocek (three) combined for 10 goals in the 91-point win over Port Adelaide in round one in their second outing as a combination.

That trio completed the full pre-season together, but with Cox fit again and Mihocek expected to be available, Craig McRae and the Magpies' match committee face an interesting decision.

Learn More 15:09

Cox copped a brutal punch in the face from Rory Lobb in the win over Luke Beveridge's side, but was cleared of concussion and a broken cheekbone, finishing with 12 hitouts, eight disposals and three marks from 52 per cent game time.

Frampton lost his spot in defence to McInnes over the pre-season, but that spot is open again after the 22-year-old ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament against the Dogs.

The former Port Adelaide and Adelaide utility was one of Collingwood's best players in the round one VFL win over Sydney, collecting coaches' votes after finishing with 17 disposals and seven marks.

With Nathan Murphy forced to retire at the start of last year, Collingwood opted to start 2024 with Charlie Dean instead of Frampton down back. Frampton won the spot back in round three and added 18 appearances to the 16 he played in 2023.

Learn More 13:18

Dean made his debut in Opening Round and played eight senior games, after overcoming the foot injuries that ruined his start to life in black and white. The 23-year-old is another option being considered at Collingwood after a decent outing in the VFL before the bye.

Star recruit Dan Houston left the track early on Sunday due to a knock to the nose, but the two-time All-Australian half-back is not in any doubt for Thursday night.

After a horror showing at Engie Stadium in Opening Round, Collingwood has won its past two games and now faces the 0-3 Blues at the MCG.

All eight fixtures since the pandemic have exceeded 80,000 people with a similar attendance expected by the MCC this Thursday night.