The Crows' attack is humming to begin the season and Sarah Black takes a look at how their structure is paying off

Riley Thilthorpe and Dan Curtin celebrate a goal during North Melbourne's clash against Adelaide in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE'S quadruple-pronged forward line is bucking the trend.

The Crows have loaded up in attack this year, a fully fit Riley Thilthorpe joining Taylor Walker, Darcy Fogarty and second-year Dan Curtin in the forward 50, and it's paying off in spades.

The tall timber has contributed to Adelaide averaging 136.7 points in its first three matches of the season, the Crows having scored 47 points more than ladder-leading Hawthorn despite playing one fewer game.

It's a clear departure from the trends across the rest of the competition, who while not going full 2017 Richmond with only one key forward, are certainly favouring mobility at ground level.

As to defining a key forward? There's no hard and fast rule, but there's a definite vibe.

Most stand over 195cm, but there's weight (both literally and non-literally) given to strength and an undefined commanding factor. Call it the "big dog" effect.

Taylor Walker celebrates during Adelaide's clash against North Melbourne in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Walker himself is "only" 192cm tall, but you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who'd be willing to question his key forward status. Mitch Georgiades is the same height, but is leading Port Adelaide's young attack, while Jack Darling is 191cm but has been considered a key forward for his 301-game career.

Legendary spearhead Matthew Lloyd lauded the cohesion and fluidity of Adelaide's forward line, opening leading lanes up for each other and creating plenty of space.

"They're playing with a real confidence," Lloyd said on Access.

"A lot thought Dan Curtin wouldn't make it at the Adelaide Crows – was he homesick (last year), was he just not happy? But he's 197cm and he's the fourth tall in that forward line.

"I never believed three talls could work, but they're working four in their forward line.

"You look at 'Tex' (Walker) here. He's 70-80m out, and he kicks it in long and high. But the way Thilthorpe holds out, just to not jump on Fogarty.

"I hope Carlton are watching this game, because that's where (Charlie) Curnow and (Harry) McKay have never been able to master this, where they've been on top of each other. Those four just did not jump on top of each other the whole game."

Joining Adelaide in the land of the (lower case) giants is Fremantle, which has run with Josh Treacy, Jye Amiss and Patrick Voss (who scrapes into the mix at 195cm) while the actual Giants have fielded several combinations due to injury, generally running with three from Aaron Cadman, Lachie Keeffe, Jesse Hogan and Callum Brown.

Patrick Voss, Josh Treacy and Justin Longmuir are seen after Fremantle's win over West Coast in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The vast majority of clubs have opted for two key forwards, with a third who sits in the 190-195cm category – oddly, most of the "thirds" are precisely 192cm – or two keys and a host of smalls, like the Western Bulldogs, Sydney and Port Adelaide.

The high-flying Hawthorn is the clear exception, with Mabior Chol running as sole tall for the first two matches in the absence of Calsher Dear and Mitch Lewis, with Jack Gunston included for the past two.

The mosquito squad at ground level is getting the job done – 177cm Dylan Moore has booted seven, while 170cm Nick Watson, 183cm Blake Hardwick and 185cm Jack Ginnivan have had plenty of fun.

If the Hawks don't get you on the ground, the Crows will get you in the air.