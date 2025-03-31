The Match Review findings from Sunday's round three games are in

Mark Keane in action during Adelaide's clash against Essendon in round two, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

ADELAIDE defender Mark Keane has been fined $10,000 for a fifth tripping offence in his career, while West Coast forward Liam Ryan has been sanctioned for verbally abusing an umpire.

Keane has been cited for tripping North Melbourne's Nick Larkey at Adelaide Oval on Sunday, his fifth such offence in his 34-game career.

He has been fined $10,000, which can be reduced to $6,250 with an early guilty plea.

Ryan has been fined $1,500, which can be reduced to $1,000 with an early plea, for using abusive language towards an umpire in the second quarter of Sunday's Derby in Perth.

Ryan's West Coast teammate, Harley Reid, has been fined $1,500, which can be reduced to $1,000 with an early plea, for instigating a melee in the final quarter by shoving Fremantle's Caleb Serong.

Reid was last week fined $1,000 for flipping the bird at supporters during his side's loss to Brisbane at the Gabba.

Eagles midfielder Jack Graham has escaped with a fine for striking Serong in the second quarter, with the incident graded low impact.

Graham has been fined $6,250, which can be reduced to $3,750 with a guilty plea.