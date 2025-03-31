Sean Darcy is likely to make his return to footy through the WAFL as Fremantle faces a selection squeeze, with Nat Fyfe and Hayden Young also nearing a return

FREMANTLE is weighing up a WAFL return for ruckman Sean Darcy this week, with the big man on track to play his first game of the season after recovering from knee and ankle issues.

Darcy endured a difficult pre-season after undergoing minor knee surgery last year, with the 26-year-old suffering a setback last month when he required ankle surgery to remove a screw and clear an infection.

The 2021 club champion returned to main training last Thursday, however, and looked in good condition, completing the full session and playing forward during match simulation.

The Dockers face a big challenge against the Western Bulldogs on Sunday but are considered more likely at this stage to bring Darcy back through the WAFL when Peel Thunder opens its season on Saturday.

Darcy, who last played in the WAFL in round six, 2019, could then return at AFL level against Richmond in Gather Round or Melbourne at the MCG in round six, with in-form big man Luke Jackson carrying the No.1 role against the Bulldogs.

Fremantle faces a selection squeeze in other areas this week after an imposing Derby win, with star midfielder Hayden Young and dual Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe both pushing to be available.

Fyfe has played three WAFL practice games and increased his minutes each week, completing four quarters against Subiaco at the weekend to press his claims for an AFL return against the Western Bulldogs on Sunday.

The Dockers will also have in-form midfielder Jaeger O'Meara and half-back Corey Wagner available after they were withdrawn against the Eagles with illness and a tight calf respectively.

"The cavalry's coming, but I think the product we put out today with the team we put out was really strong as well," coach Justin Longmuir said after the Dockers' first win of the season.

"Fyfe has strung a few together, we'll see where he sits. Sean and Youngy should be back next week at some level, we'll work that out during the week."

The Dockers face a balance between welcoming back their senior players, with Sam Switkowski and Michael Walters also expected to be available in the next fortnight, while rewarding the impressive form of young players.

Midfielder Neil Erasmus took his opportunity in the midfield against the Eagles, while draftee Murphy Reid was excellent again. Matthew Johnson and Nathan O'Driscoll have taken on more midfield responsibility and impressed.

"It's great for their confidence, and great for them to play in a Derby," Longmuir said of his young players.

"We need those players to be ready to step up when an opportunity presents.

We probably think one out, one in, and that's the mantra I go with.

"But it does take a while to get that confidence that you can compete regularly at AFL level and I feel like they've grown week on week over the first three weeks of the year and played some really good footy."