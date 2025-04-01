The Bombers are set to be without SSP signing Tom Edwards for the rest of 2025

Tom Edwards celebrates a goal during Essendon's clash against Adelaide in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON forward Tom Edwards is set to miss the rest of the season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) at training on Tuesday.

Edwards was signed by the Bombers during the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) and made his debut against Adelaide in round two, kicking three goals.

The 24-year-old kept his spot for the win over Port Adelaide but will now likely miss the rest of 2025 after the injury blow.

"We're all for feeling Tom. He's worked so hard to get his opportunity at AFL level, and so for this to happen so early in his AFL career is devastating for him," Bombers general manager of AFL Daniel McPherson said.

"Tom will consult with a surgeon tomorrow morning and finalise the course of action from there. The players, coaches and staff will continue to support him during this time."

Edwards earned his chance after kicking four goals in a half in a match simulation against the Western Bulldogs in February.

A teacher from Perth, Edwards was never on the radar of AFL recruiters growing up, telling AFL.com.au in February that he was a "late developer".

In 2024, doctors discovered Edwards suffered from celiac disease, and a stint starring with Swan Districts led to his chance with the Bombers.

Edwards' injury blow comes after he got his chance following a hamstring injury to forward Kyle Langford.

It also follows on from an ACL injury suffered by Jaiden Hunter in January 2024, with the forward from Western Australia having been selected by the Bombers in the 2023 Mid-Season Rookie Draft.