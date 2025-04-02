Oscar Allen leads West Coast out against Fremantle in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

DECLARING no player is now off limits, Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin says the Oscar Allen-Sam Mitchell meeting is a sign of the times in the AFL.

News of the West Coast co-captain meeting in Perth on Monday with the Hawthorn coach has generated plenty of debate.

AFL.com.au chief correspondent Damian Barrett called on Allen to relinquish the co-captaincy of the Eagles, while St Kilda coach Ross Lyon cheekily offered he would be "disappointed" if Port Adelaide don't catch up with South Australian Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera while they are in Adelaide for two games this month.

Learn More 23:09

Goodwin was realistic on Wednesday morning, effectively describing the trend of clubs going after rival stars as a necessary evil.

"It's part of our industry. I don't like it, but if you're not doing it, you're not getting players to your footy club," the Demons coach said.

"Every club is in that process of going after any player and no one's off limits. That's where it's at - it started as leadership groups and now we're moving into captains.

The Round Ahead Previous Next 21:42 The Round Ahead: Blues' kicking woes exposed, Crow unleashed Chad Wingard, Nat Edwards & Josh Gabelich preview round four

02:29 The four Saints making a big impact early in 2025 Forget Sinclair, Marshall and Wilkie, these are the St Kilda players who have led the way so far this season

05:08 Are the Blues seeing ghosts? Carlton's kicking woes Chad Wingard breaks down what has the Blues spooked in second halves

05:12 Is another Brownlow heading to the Gold Coast? Take a closer look at how former No.1 pick, Matt Rowell, has evolved

02:25 Have the Dees missed their chance to rebuild? Should Melbourne have traded out their stars earlier? The intriguing story of the Demons list

04:32 How the Bulldogs can stop Dockers star Take a closer look at Caleb Serong, Tom Liberatore and the intriguing back story of the coaches ahead of the Fremantle v Western Bulldogs clash

01:59 Best in the west: Top five Derby moments Take a look back at the best moments in West Coast v Fremantle history

01:58 Dees or Suns - which midfield is best? Clarry v Noah, Trac v Touk, Jack v Matt. Who are you taking?

01:41 What Stringer's inclusion means for Hogan and Greene One of the games of the round will be our first look at our GWS's new-look forward line will function

"Right now, as an industry, in club land, no one is seen as off limits. Player movement is going to get more and more.

"I don't like it, but I want to be a part of it, because you need to to grow your footy club."

Lyon took a different tack, almost teasing the Power and Crows to sound out Wanganeen-Milera about his playing future amid reports he could be lured back to his home state.

"We're in Adelaide for a week. Will Port Adelaide roll up? I'd be disappointed if they didn't," Lyon said.