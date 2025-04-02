DECLARING no player is now off limits, Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin says the Oscar Allen-Sam Mitchell meeting is a sign of the times in the AFL.
News of the West Coast co-captain meeting in Perth on Monday with the Hawthorn coach has generated plenty of debate.
AFL.com.au chief correspondent Damian Barrett called on Allen to relinquish the co-captaincy of the Eagles, while St Kilda coach Ross Lyon cheekily offered he would be "disappointed" if Port Adelaide don't catch up with South Australian Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera while they are in Adelaide for two games this month.
Goodwin was realistic on Wednesday morning, effectively describing the trend of clubs going after rival stars as a necessary evil.
"It's part of our industry. I don't like it, but if you're not doing it, you're not getting players to your footy club," the Demons coach said.
"Every club is in that process of going after any player and no one's off limits. That's where it's at - it started as leadership groups and now we're moving into captains.
"Right now, as an industry, in club land, no one is seen as off limits. Player movement is going to get more and more.
"I don't like it, but I want to be a part of it, because you need to to grow your footy club."
Lyon took a different tack, almost teasing the Power and Crows to sound out Wanganeen-Milera about his playing future amid reports he could be lured back to his home state.
"We're in Adelaide for a week. Will Port Adelaide roll up? I'd be disappointed if they didn't," Lyon said.