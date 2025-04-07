Seven clubs have celebrated this year's edition of Gather Round with bespoke guernseys.

Touk Miller and Jack Sinclair ahead of Gather Round, 2025. Pictures: Gold Coast FC/St Kilda FC

GATHER Round has become one of the highlights of the AFL calendar and seven clubs have celebrated this year's edition with bespoke guernseys.

Take a look below at the new looks you will see this weekend

Adelaide has gone into dark mode for its Gather Round opener against Geelong, with the club's new logo splashed across an all navy strip.

For the first time, an AFL club will wear an all-pink guernsey, with the Suns' jumper for their match against North Melbourne already drawing plenty of attention online. The guernsey replicates the design of the club's home guernsey, with pink replacing the club's traditional red, with charcoal colouring.

In the club's centenary year, the Hawks will wear a vibrant gold version of their Heritage guernsey, centred around the iconic HFC monogram, for the Sunday night blockbuster against Port Adelaide.

The Dees will be donning a guernsey emblazoned with the Flamehead logo, which is a retro design from the 1990s, for their game against Essendon at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night.

The Saints will wear their heritage guernsey for their clash with the Giants at Norwood Oval. The design is based on the one the club wore between 1873 and 1885, which was brought back for one game in 2013 to commemorate the club's 140th year.

In an exclusive collaboration with Nike, the Swans have unveiled a range of streetwear as well as a custom Gather Round guernsey for their game against Collingwood on Friday night.

The Eagles will wear a new-look 'Electric Eagle' guernsey for its clash against Carlton on Saturday afternoon. The look sees the return of the traditional Eagle design alongside an updated colour scheme.

