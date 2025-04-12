GOLD Coast has overwhelmed North Melbourne from late in the third quarter to keep its unbeaten start to the season intact, running away to win by 52 points at Barossa Park on Saturday.
In an entertaining contest played in hot and windy conditions, the Suns led by 25 points in the second quarter, were then headed in the third and hit back with a vengeance to storm home 21.15 (141) to 11.13 (89).
KANGAROOS v SUNS Full match coverage and stats
It was their fourth straight victory to start 2025 ahead of a round six trip to Marvel Stadium to face Richmond.
After losing the lead in the third term, it was the engine room – who had been outplayed until that point – that stood up.
Captain Noah Anderson had 13 of his 27 disposals in the pivotal third, while Matt Rowell had 10 of his 26 and Touk Miller eight of his 27.
Joel Jeffrey started a surge of four goals late in the quarter that turned the tide with a 50m bomb following slick hands from a stoppage.
Anderson and Ben King then combined for a goal to reclaim the lead, Lachie Weller slotted another, and by the time Rowell fended, dashed and snapped truly on the siren for yet another, the Suns had surged to a 19-point advantage they would not relinquish.
They piled on another seven goals to two in the final quarter, running all over the tired and dispirited Roos.
King finished with five goals to surge to the top of the Coleman Medal race with 17.
Gold Coast had 14 goalkickers on the day.
North Melbourne was excellent for two-and-a-half quarters, led by Luke Davies-Uniacke, but fell away badly.
They had a strong breeze at their backs in the first quarter, but could not fully capitalise, kicking 3.7 to trail by 12 points despite having the run of play.
Playing in their Gather Round edition pink guernseys, Gold Coast had less of the ball, but used it better, taking it from the back half of the ground on five occasions to kick goals. It simply won more contests ahead of the ball.
Ben Long was instrumental, kicking one lovely snap and dishing off goals to Ben Ainsworth, via hand, and Will Graham, via foot.
Despite trailing, the Kangaroos were very much in the game, gaining an ascendency around the stoppages on the back of Davies-Uniacke and Jy Simpkin.
They perhaps overused the handball early on, but addressed that in the second quarter, kicking four consecutive goals to get right back into the contest after falling behind by 25 points.
Jack Darling and Paul Curtis were having influences inside 50, while Harry Sheezel joined in to help Alastair Clarkson’s men have the better of the midfield battle to that point.
The longer the match wore on, the bigger the gap between the teams became, as Gold Coast’s overlap run became more proficient and its superior kicking was able to damage.
Suns setting up a wonderful platform
For the first time in club history, the Suns are 4-0 to start a season, and a win over rebuilding Richmond next week would equal the club's longest winning streak, established in 2014 when Gary Ablett jnr was at his prime. This win was not always perfect footy, but much like it did to Melbourne a fortnight ago, the Suns overwhelmed their opponents with four strong quarters. After Richmond, the tests come thick and fast with Sydney, Brisbane, the Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn to follow, but for now, the platform is set to play finals for the first time.
Anderson and Rowell turn the tide
For most of the second and half of the third quarters, North Melbourne held sway to establish an eight-point lead. Gold Coast needed to lift, or risk letting victory slip away. By now it should be no surprise that captain Noah Anderson and sidekick Matt Rowell helped turn the momentum with brilliant quarters. Anderson racked up 13 touches, with his bullet pass to Ben King a highlight, while Rowell gathered 10 of his own, including five clearances and a wonderful goal on the siren to give his team breathing space.
LDU showing why he's worth the money
Just days after turning his back on free agency to ink a seven-year deal with the Kangaroos, Luke Davies-Uniacke showed just why he was so in-demand. Against the vaunted Gold Coast midfield, it was LDU who set an early tone with 11 first-quarter disposals and 16 by the half, that included five centre clearances. The only blemish was three long-range shots at goal that sailed wide in an opening quarter that could have established a lead for his team. Davies-Uniacke tired like the majority of his teammates, finishing with 26 touches.
NORTH MELBOURNE 3.7 7.9 11.9 13.11 (89)
GOLD COAST 6.1 9.5 14.10 21.15 (141)
GOALS
North Melbourne: Simpkin 2, Larkey 2, Duursma 2, Darling 2, Curtis 2, Zurhaar, Sheezel, Konstanty
Gold Coast: King 5, Long 3, Flanders 2, Weller, Walter, Rowell, Rogers, Read, Noble, Miller, Jeffrey, Holman, Graham, Ainsworth
BEST
North Melbourne: Rowell, Anderson, Miller, Flanders, Noble, Andrew, Witts
Gold Coast: Davies-Uniacke, Simpkin, Sheezel, Darling, Parker
INJURIES
North Melbourne: Nil
Gold Coast: Nil
SUBSTITUTES
North Melbourne: Riley Hardeman (replaced Colby McKercher at three-quarter time)
Gold Coast: Nick Holman (replaced Jed Walter at three-quarter time)
Crowd: 9,317 at Barossa Park