Carlton has finally notched up its first win of 2025 with a big victory over a hapless West Coast

Corey Durdin celebrates a goal during the R5 match between Carlton and West Coast at Adelaide Oval on April 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON secured its first win of the season and obliterated its second-half demons in the process, powering away from West Coast late in the game to win by 71 points at Adelaide Oval.

The confidence-boosting win came at a cost, however, as key forward Harry McKay suffered concussion in a brutal head clash with Tom Gross just one quarter into his return from time off to focus on his mental health.

BLUES v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats

The Blues also look set to lose forward target Brodie Kemp for a period after his left leg buckled in the fourth quarter in what appeared to be an Achilles tendon injury.

Repeatedly outplayed in second halves through a 0-4 start to the season, Carlton turned its 29-point lead at the main break into a powerful 17.19 (121) to 6.14 (50) win that Michael Voss will hope can kickstart his team's season.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 10:00 Voss post-match, R5: 'I should be sitting here with a huge smile on the face, but I'm not' Watch Carlton’s press conference after round five’s match against West Coast

09:29 McQualter post-match, R5: 'We're not going to become a short-term solution club' Watch West Coast’s press conference after round five’s match against Carlton

01:18 Walsh wows with three as Blues break through Sam Walsh steps up to the plate with a three-goal performance as Carlton claims its first victory for the season

08:16 Highlights: Carlton v West Coast The Blues and Eagles clash in round five of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:36 McGovern gets the crowd going with massive launch Mitch McGovern doesn't waste this rare opportunity from long range with a monster kick from outside 50

00:33 Kemp goes down behind play in worrying incident Brodie Kemp is taken off the field after this innocuous off-ball incident

00:30 Owies snags his first against former side Matthew Owies gets past a few defenders and nails a goal against his ex-club

00:55 Flyin' Ryan finishes huge team effort Liam Ryan runs into an open goal after a string of West Coast players get involved in this clean coast-to-coast play

00:38 White-hot Walsh makes this crumb look easy Sam Walsh reads the drop of the footy to perfection and bursts through for his third goal of the game

00:41 Good Lord: Cooper conjures first AFL goal Cooper Lord slots his maiden major in the big league after a handy assist from Adam Cerra

00:54 McKay’s return ends in agony, subbed after head clash Harry McKay’s comeback lasts only a brief stint, with the star forward subbed out after suffering a head knock in the opening term

It was ugly at times as both teams wasted opportunities and broke down defensively, with the Blues' wayward kicking at goal keeping the Eagles in the game longer than they should have been.

Ultimately, however, it was the winners' contested ball strength (136-77) and weight of inside 50s (73-35) that proved impossible for the Eagles to overcome as they endure their worst start to a season, going 0-5 for the first time in club history.

Midfielder Sam Walsh was outstanding for the Blues, relishing the gruelling conditions to finish with 37 disposals and 13 score involvements, slicing forward repeatedly to kick an equal career-best three goals.

Learn More 01:18

Sidekick George Hewett had a game-high 39 disposals, eight clearances and seven inside 50s in a fantastic performance, while captain Patrick Cripps spent a lot of time forward as the game went on, kicking 3.3.

Small forward Corey Durdin booted a career-best four goals in his return to South Australia for Gather Round, with spearhead Charlie Curnow finding some better form with 2.4 and nine marks as the Blues kicked their highest score of the season.

They were up against an Eagles team that played with better energy for periods but also found itself lapsing, making simple errors like leaving Cripps to stroll in for a goal with nobody on the mark in the third quarter.

Learn More 08:16

They were best served again by midfield recruits Liam Baker (23 disposals) and Jack Graham (20), while defender Ryan Maric (21 and seven rebounds) worked hard to generate offensive play and Tom Gross (18) backed up his excellent debut in round four.

After Tim Kelly's axing during the week put everybody on notice, the Eagles brought plenty of fight to the early exchanges and put the Blues on the back foot.

Learn More 00:30

Co-captain Oscar Allen was on the board quickly after combining well with the returning Jake Waterman, Jayden Hunt saved a goal with a chase-down tackle, and Liam Ryan was flying through contests and using his speed.

The Blues soon settled, however, and went on a three-goal run to open a 15-point lead at the first change as Durdin found pockets of space inside 50 to kick back-to-back goals.

Both teams were able to move the ball end-to-end through the second quarter in a sign that the respective defensive structures were falling down, but the Blues' 18 inside 50s resulted in 4.5.

Premiership Eagle Jamie Cripps cut the margin to 17 points late in the quarter when he converted on the run from just inside 50, but back-to-back goals from the brilliant Walsh pushed that back to 29 points at the main break.

Learn More 00:36

Amid nerves about how they would handle the second half, the Blues made their move in the third quarter, with Matthew Cortrell particularly influential as he pinpointed targets inside 50.

Back-to-back goals for the Eagles to start the fourth quarter might have given them some hope given the Blues' struggles late in games, but that was quickly dismissed as the winners went on a six-goal run that should ease the pressure on the struggling team.

McKay's return over early

Key forward Harry McKay was involved in the game early and looked capable of a big performance after taking three weeks off to focus on his mental health. An early shot on goal dribbled wide and the 2021 Coleman medallist spent time in the ruck, throwing himself around. Then came an accidental head clash with midfielder Tom Gross, however, that left McKay worse for wear and saw him removed from the game. It was a sickening clash as Gross moved at pace to become an offensive option and McKay moved to stop ball-carrier Tyrell Dewar. Gross was able to continue, but McKay walked from the ground with trainers and didn't return in a cruel blow after speaking courageously this week about his recent mental health battles.

Learn More 00:54

Eagles' serious midfield concerns

The Eagles spent much of the pre-season with a midfield made up of Elliot Yeo, Harley Reid, Tim Kelly and Liam Duggan, who were all missing from the first centre bounce on Saturday. Kelly was dropped, Duggan and Reid moved behind the ball, and the injured Yeo can't return quick enough. Instead, the keys were thrown to youngsters Tom Gross, Clay Hall and Jack Hutchinson alongside Liam Baker and Jack Graham. The final clearance figure of 18-40 was as concerning as the contested ball differential, with the Eagles recoding a record-low 77 contested possessions to Carlton's 136. While the decision to drop Kelly may have been right, he has so far been the team's No.1 clearance player and ranked No.2 for contested possessions this season.

Motlop's midfield move

The flipside of sending Cripps forward as the game went on was giving Jesse Motlop a chance in the midfield, which the young goalkicker relished. Motlop showed quick feet around the contest and an ability to get out of tight spaces, winning three clearances in the second half as the Carlton midfield overpowered the Eagles. There is plenty of strength in the middle for Carlton with Hewett, Cripps and Walsh, who spent more time on a wing. A bit of Motlop's skill and speed was a nice change-up for the Blues.

Jesse Motlop shrugs off Tyrell Dewar during the R5 match between Carlton and West Coast at Adelaide Oval on April 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON 3.6 7.11 11.15 17.19 (121)

WEST COAST 1.3 3.6 4.12 6.14 (50)

GOALS

Carlton: Durdin 4, Walsh 3, Cripps 3, Curnow 2, White, McGovern, Fogarty, Lord, Docherty

West Coast: Ryan 2, A Reid, Owies, Cripps, Allen

BEST

Carlton: Walsh, Hewett, Cripps, Durdin, McGovern, Cerra, Cottrell

West Coast: Baker, Maric, Graham, Ryan, Gross

INJURIES

Carlton: McKay (concussion), Kemp (lower leg)

West Coast: Nil

LATE CHANGES

Carlton: Blake Acres (illness) replaced in the selected side by Cooper Lord

West Coast: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Carlton: Cooper Lord (replaced Harry McKay in the first quarter)

West Coast: Hamish Davis (replaced Jack Williams in the third quarter)

Crowd: 41,252 at Adelaide Oval