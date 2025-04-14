Hugh McCluggage celebrates a goal during Brisbane's clash against Richmond in round four, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE'S Hugh McCluggage has moved into the outright lead in the race for the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award, with a host of players making big moves in round five.

McCluggage picked up nine votes, along with Eric Hipwood, in Brisbane's come-from-behind win over the Western Bulldogs on Saturday to move three clear at the top of the leaderboard.

Toby Greene picked up 10 votes for his best-on-ground performance against St Kilda, while Noah Anderson got nine votes to join the Greater Western Sydney skipper in equal second.

Fremantle pair Andrew Brayshaw (nine votes) and Caleb Serong (three) round out the top five.

Greene was one of four players to get a perfect 10 votes in round five, along with Geelong's Tom Atkins, Carlton midfielder Sam Walsh and Essendon skipper Zach Merrett.

Steele Sidebottom and Ned Long (nine votes each) shared top spot in Collingwood's win over Sydney, while Port Adelaide trio Zak Butters (nine), Connor Rozee (eight) and Jason Horne-Francis (seven) were voted best on for Port Adelaide in its win over Hawthorn.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Adelaide v Geelong

10 Tom Atkins (GEEL)
7 Bailey Smith (GEEL)
7 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)
4 Max Holmes (GEEL)
1 Mark Keane (ADEL)
1 Darcy Fogarty (ADEL)

  • 20:20

    Mini-Match: Adelaide v Geelong

    Extended highlights of the Crows and Cats clash in round five of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 11:18

    Scott post-match, R5: 'He was special when the heat was on and we were being outplayed'

    Watch Geelong’s press conference after round five’s match against Adelaide

    AFL
  • 08:18

    Nicks post-match, R5: '100-plus points, that's a real work-on for us'

    Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round five’s match against Geelong

    AFL
  • 02:57

    Worth its eight in goals: Danger and Jezza steal the show

    Geelong superstars Patrick Dangerfield and Jeremy Cameron combine for eight goals in an inspiring performance

    AFL
  • 08:11

    Highlights: Adelaide v Geelong

    The Crows and Cats clash in round five of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 00:50

    Incredible Danger turning back time in Adelaide

    Geelong champion Patrick Dangerfield takes over the contest in the final term with two powerful goals at a crucial time

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Dempsey’s dazzler: Sky-high surprise in the square

    Ollie Dempsey reels in a smooth speccy right in front of goal and pops the Cats in front

    AFL
  • 00:52

    ‘Like Messi, brilliant’: Cat’s genius soccer

    Brad Close conjures a dazzling goal in the third term to get Geelong within a point

    AFL
  • 01:23

    Fogarty’s freakish four-goal quarter

    Darcy Fogarty catches absolute fire in the second term with a tremendous four-goal blitz

    AFL
  • 01:05

    Crows fans go berserk as Cat gets paid mark from behind

    The home crowd vent their frustration after Oliver Dempsey is awarded a contentious mark over a Crow

    AFL
  • 00:23

    Tension after recruit pinged for dangerous tackle

    Adelaide’s James Peatling treads hot water after this tackling action on Oisin Mullin

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Master Keays: Crows cooking early as Ben bags two

    Ben Keays adds to his side’s cracking start to the match with a pair of slick goals on the run

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Walker works wonders in stunning opening act

    Taylor Walker kickstarts Gather Round in some style with this sensational goal shortly after the first bounce

    AFL

Collingwood v Sydney

9 Steele Sidebottom (COLL)
9 Ned Long (COLL)
6 Nick Daicos (COLL)
4 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
1 Bobby Hill (COLL)
1 Darcy Cameron (COLL)

  • 20:07

    Mini-Match: Collingwood v Sydney

    Extended highlights of the Magpies and Swans clash in round five of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 10:01

    McRae post-match, R5: 'He's such a beast at the contest'

    Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round five’s match against Sydney

    AFL
  • 05:03

    Cox post-match, R5: 'We couldn't fight our way through it'

    Watch Sydney’s press conference after round five’s match against Collingwood

    AFL
  • 08:12

    Highlights: Collingwood v Sydney

    The Magpies and Swans clash in round five of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Pie’s party trick leads Bobby to the sticks

    Bobby Hill finishes with ease to add more icing after Dan McStay’s clever handball

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Beau lets it go with a mighty blow

    The Magpies muster a stunning goal from outside 50 as Beau McCreery unleashes a bomb on the burst

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Heeney’s handy candy finally carves a path

    Isaac Heeney conjures a much-needed goal for the Swans after another classy move and finish

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Swans suffer injury blow with key forward subbed

    Sydney is dealt a setback in the second term with Joel Amartey forced out of the contest after appearing to hurt his hamstring

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Magpie mania as goals pour in for fun

    Collingwood runs riot in the second term with a flurry of majors in quick time

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Hot-handed Heeney pulling strings for Swans

    Isaac Heeney scores a cracking goal on his left foot before setting up another for teammate Tom Hanily

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Bobby bursts out with a bang to kickstart contest

    Collingwood gets off to a flyer as Bobby Hill sets the tone with the opening goal inside the first minute

    AFL

North Melbourne v Gold Coast

9 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
7 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
6 Ben Long (GCFC)
3 Touk Miller (GCFC)
3 John Noble (GCFC)
1 Ben King (GCFC)
1 Joel Sudar-Jeffrey (GCFC)

  • 20:06

    Mini-Match: North Melbourne v Gold Coast

    Extended highlights of the Kangaroos and Suns clash in round five of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 07:01

    Clarkson post-match, R5: 'We need to go deeper into games with the fundamentals'

    Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round five’s match against Gold Coast

    AFL
  • 07:36

    Hardwick post-match, R5: 'Our players have been able to stifle momentum and then build our game back up'

    Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round five’s match against North Melbourne

    AFL
  • 08:08

    Highlights: North Melbourne v Gold Coast

    The Kangaroos and Suns clash in round five of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 00:41

    King swing: Ben works breeze for high five

    Ben King slots an absolute ripper from the pocket to claim his fifth goal of the game

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Read reacts swiftly and delivers another dagger

    Ethan Read slots an excellent goal and lets his opponent know about it

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Rowell flicks beast-mode switch in brutal buzzer beater

    Matt Rowell lands a telling blow with this powerful goal in the final seconds of the third quarter

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Suns speedster launches long bomb

    Joel Jeffrey drills an epic on the run goal as Gold Coast levels the scores

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Zurhaar's super spinning finish

    Cameron Zurhaar kicks a special goal after a clever crumbing play

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Classy young Roo picks pockets and makes magic

    Harry Sheezel demonstrates his ability in front of goal with this stellar finish

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Long lands gold in red-hot start

    Ben Long continues his strong form with an awesome goal during the first quarter

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Silky Simpkin flashes through for stunning snap

    Jy Simpkin nails a wonderful goal from the pocket to get the Kangaroos on the scoreboard early

    AFL

Carlton v West Coast

10 Sam Walsh (CARL)
8 George Hewett (CARL)
4 Adam Cerra (CARL)
3 Mitch McGovern (CARL)
2 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
2 Jacob Weitering (CARL)
1 Matthew Cottrell (CARL)

  • 20:06

    Mini Match: Carlton v West Coast

    Extended highlights of the Blues and Eagles clash in round five of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 10:00

    Voss post-match, R5: 'I should be sitting here with a huge smile on the face, but I'm not'

    Watch Carlton’s press conference after round five’s match against West Coast

    AFL
  • 09:29

    McQualter post-match, R5: 'We're not going to become a short-term solution club'

    Watch West Coast’s press conference after round five’s match against Carlton

    AFL
  • 01:18

    Walsh wows with three as Blues break through

    Sam Walsh steps up to the plate with a three-goal performance as Carlton claims its first victory for the season

    AFL
  • 08:16

    Highlights: Carlton v West Coast

    The Blues and Eagles clash in round five of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 00:36

    McGovern gets the crowd going with massive launch

    Mitch McGovern doesn't waste this rare opportunity from long range with a monster kick from outside 50

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Kemp goes down behind play in worrying incident

    Brodie Kemp is taken off the field after this innocuous off-ball incident

    AFL
  • 00:30

    Owies snags his first against former side

    Matthew Owies gets past a few defenders and nails a goal against his ex-club

    AFL
  • 00:55

    Flyin' Ryan finishes huge team effort

    Liam Ryan runs into an open goal after a string of West Coast players get involved in this clean coast-to-coast play

    AFL
  • 00:38

    White-hot Walsh makes this crumb look easy

    Sam Walsh reads the drop of the footy to perfection and bursts through for his third goal of the game

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Good Lord: Cooper conjures first AFL goal

    Cooper Lord slots his maiden major in the big league after a handy assist from Adam Cerra

    AFL
  • 00:54

    McKay’s return ends in agony, subbed after head clash

    Harry McKay’s comeback lasts only a brief stint, with the star forward subbed out after suffering a head knock in the opening term

    AFL

Western Bulldogs v Brisbane

9 Eric Hipwood (BL)
9 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
3 Zac Bailey (BL)
3 Logan Morris (BL)
2 Callum Ah Chee (BL)
2 Jaspa Fletcher (BL)
1 Jack Payne (BL)
1 Ed Richards (WB)

  • 20:09

    Mini-Match: Western Bulldogs v Brisbane

    Extended highlights of the Bulldogs and Lions clash in round five of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 07:26

    Beveridge post-match, R5: 'We knew they were going to come out with a new vigour'

    Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round five’s match against Brisbane

    AFL
  • 09:59

    Fagan post-match, R5: 'I'd rather not win that way all the time - no good for the heart'

    Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round five’s match against Western Bulldogs

    AFL
  • 02:12

    Epic Eric erupts with five after half-time

    After a quiet first half with just one disposal, Eric Hipwood explodes after the main break to kick five goals against the Bulldogs

    AFL
  • 08:09

    Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Brisbane

    The Bulldogs and Lions clash in round five of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Is Dog's bender a GOTY contender?

    Bailey Williams slams home a massive snap while off balance to give the Bulldogs life

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Rayner raises the roof with monster grab

    Cam Rayner takes a huge mark after a standing start in the goalsquare and the crowd at Norwood Oval go crazy

    AFL
  • 00:56

    Bailey bags beauty after frantic passage of play

    Zac Bailey finishes this team play with class after a series of wild events

    AFL
  • 00:54

    Sons of the West combine in perfect team goal

    Aaron Naughton finishes off a great coast-to-coast major for the Bulldogs that involved a few familiar names

    AFL
  • 00:52

    Cheeky Davidson pinches teammate’s hard work

    Sam Davidson might owe Lachlan Bramble a 'please explain' after swooping in with a soccer finish on the goal line

    AFL
  • 00:29

    Naughton’s torpedo pass somehow avoids disaster

    Aaron Naughton mistakenly kicks a torpedo across half-back to teammate Rory Lobb

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Wilmot will not be caught on the run

    Darcy Wilmot blazes away from his opponents and sends a major home with gusto

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Sanders swoops in and scores

    Ryley Sanders gets out the back of this contest and crafts a major

    AFL

Melbourne v Essendon

10 Zach Merrett (ESS)
6 Sam Draper (ESS)
4 Jye Menzie (ESS)
4 Nic Martin (ESS)
3 Dylan Shiel (ESS)
2 Max Gawn (MELB)
1 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)

  • 20:07

    Mini-Match: Melbourne v Essendon

    Extended highlights of the Demons and Bombers clash in round five of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 07:55

    Goodwin post-match, R5: 'We're in a challenging spot right now and we acknowledge that'

    Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round five’s match against Essendon

    AFL
  • 10:05

    Scott post-match, R5: 'We showed pretty good character to respond to that challenge'

    Watch Essendon’s press conference after round five’s match against Melbourne

    AFL
  • 08:11

    Highlights: Melbourne v Essendon

    The Demons and Bombers clash in round five of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 00:54

    Redman’s riveting roost provides ultimate icing

    Mason Redman unleashes a monster from beyond 50 to seal a fantastic victory for the Bombers

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Fritsch finally flicks switch to fire up Demons

    After seven consecutive behinds, Melbourne eventually earns the goal it was crying out for thanks to a classy Bayley Fritsch finish

    AFL
  • 00:29

    Draper climbs the Max mountain for speccy

    Sam Draper pulls down a towering grab over Max Gawn to get the Essendon faithful buzzing again

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Menzie making his presence felt with slick pair

    Jye Menzie musters a couple of majors in the second term as the Bombers continue to pull away

    AFL
  • 00:28

    Dons dealt early blow with big man subbed out

    Essendon’s Nick Bryan is forced out of the contest in the first term after suffering an injury in a ruck contest

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Hobbs dobs cracker as Bombers burst early

    Ben Hobbs curls through a fantastic goal as Essendon controls the contest in the first term

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Kozzy kickstarts his season with signature flair

    Kysaiah Pickett snares his first goal for 2025 after a lively play in front of goal

    AFL

Richmond v Fremantle

9 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
9 Josh Treacy (FRE)
3 Alex Pearce (FRE)
3 Caleb Serong (FRE)
3 Shai Bolton (FRE)
2 Heath Chapman (FRE)
1 Hayden Young (FRE)

  • 20:18

    Mini-Match: Richmond v Fremantle

    Extended highlights of the Tigers and Dockers clash in round five of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:15

    Yze post-match, R5: 'Once the game got away from us, we lost our way a little bit'

    Watch Richmond’s press conference after round five’s match against Fremantle

    AFL
  • 08:03

    Longmuir post-match, R5: 'Led by our leaders, we were much more consistent in the contest in the second half'

    Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round five’s match against Richmond

    AFL
  • 08:07

    Highlights: Richmond v Fremantle

    The Tigers and Dockers clash in round five of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 02:43

    Treacy tames Tigers with superb six

    Josh Treacy was at his unstoppable best booting a career-high haul against Richmond

    AFL
  • 00:50

    Voss in hot water after strike leaves Tiger bloodied

    Patrick Voss may have a case to answer after his swinging arm collects Nick Vlastuin high

    AFL
  • 00:50

    Commentators in stitches at Docker’s brilliant goal celebration

    Patrick Voss fends off a tackler to break clear and goal before sprinting away in sheer delight

    AFL
  • 00:33

    'Showtime Shai shows off to his old mates'

    Former Tiger Shai Bolton celebrates a mark and goal from the set shot

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Green's stunning finish splits the middle

    Steely Green threads the needle from the pocket, lighting up the Barossa crowd

    AFL
  • 00:29

    Ump down in agony after brutal head clash with Tiger

    Jayden Short and the umpire were involved in a clash of heads late in the quarter

    AFL
  • 01:03

    Terrific trio for Treacy to start

    Josh Treacy kicks three in the opening term, continuing his red-hot run of form

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Tigers roar out the blocks through Rioli

    Maurice Rioli jnr snaps a crafty goal inside the first 15 seconds of play

    AFL

St Kilda v Greater Western Sydney

10 Toby Greene (GWS)
7 Lachie Ash (GWS)
6 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)
3 Connor Idun (GWS)
2 Josh Kelly (GWS)
2 Callan Ward (GWS)

  • 20:13

    Mini-Match: St Kilda v GWS

    Extended highlights of the Saints and Giants clash in round five of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 07:01

    Lyon post-match, R5: 'I thought there was a lot to like'

    Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round five’s match against GWS

    AFL
  • 05:26

    Kingsley post-match, R5: 'Exactly how the blueprint of our game should look'

    Watch GWS’s press conference after round five’s match against St Kilda

    AFL
  • 01:53

    Terrific Toby's five-goal masterclass

    Toby Greene plays a pivotal role in his side's win over the Saints by booting five majors

    AFL
  • 08:09

    Highlights: St Kilda v GWS

    The Saints and Giants clash in round five of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Slick Sinclair splits the middle

    Jack Sinclair drills a wonderful goal from the pocket to kickstart the final quarter

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Irishman's rare Gaelic move sets up Giants goal

    Callum Brown shows off his roots with a clever touch of class to create a memorable major for GWS

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Greene the goal-scoring machine snares another

    Toby Greene adds to his stellar outing with his fourth major of the game following a stunning move and finish

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Sharman's super snap hits the spot

    Cooper Sharman continues his excellent performance with this sensational goal on the run during the third quarter

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Hogan hangs: Star Giant soars skyward

    Jesse Hogan demonstrates his aerial prowess with this spectacular mark before calmly slotting the set shot

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Silky Saint launches absolute monster from deep

    Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera slots a wonderful goal from the edge of the centre square, with the ball sailing over the fence

    AFL
  • 00:48

    Wait finally over: Stringer lands first major

    Jake Stringer nails his first goal as a Giant after multiple missed attempts in previous weeks

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Stocker's statement tackle sets the tone again

    Liam Stocker lays a ferocious tackle for a second consecutive week to set up a team-lifting goal for the Saints

    AFL

Port Adelaide v Hawthorn

9 Zak Butters (PORT)
8 Connor Rozee (PORT)
7 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)
4 Jack Gunston (HAW)
1 Mitchell Georgiades (PORT)
1 Willem Drew (PORT)

  • 20:17

    Mini-Match: Port Adelaide v Hawthorn

    Extended highlights of the Power and Hawks clash in round five of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 11:00

    Hinkley post-match, R5: 'Sometimes we overplay it a little bit'

    Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round five’s match against Hawthorn

    AFL
  • 10:08

    Mitchell post-match, R5: 'We're trying to work out why'

    Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round five’s match against Port Adelaide

    AFL
  • 08:15

    Highlights: Port Adelaide v Hawthorn

    The Power and Hawks clash in round five of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 01:01

    Port gets double goal after cheeky Rioli taunts Hawks, sparks melee

    Willie Rioli shows Hawthorn the footy before kicking a major to aggravate the travelling side even further

    AFL
  • 00:25

    Power blow with in-form defender subbed out

    Miles Bergman will take no further part in tonight’s match after suffering a knee injury during this contest

    AFL
  • 01:00

    Fireworks after Watson’s tenacious tackle treads hot water

    Tensions flare between Nick Watson and Jason Horne-Francis after the Hawk lays a tough tackle on Christian Moraes

    AFL
  • 00:50

    Butters and JHF turn up heat in epic centre clearance

    Some sensational work from the midfield sees Mitch Georgiades make the most of a 50m penalty as the Hawks’ frustration boils over

    AFL
  • 00:48

    Hawks skipper stands tall to try inspire side

    Jai Newcombe and James Sicily finally get Hawthorn ticking after half-time to try and bridge the gap

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Rozee runs riot in new half-back role with wild pair

    Connor Rozee nails these two ripping goals in the second term to continue his side’s early dominance

    AFL
  • 00:56

    Emphatic Powell-Pepper continues Power surge

    Sam Powell-Pepper snaps through this ripping goal and gets stuck into his Hawks opponents in the aftermath

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Tempers flare between Watson and Butters after late hit

    There was no love lost between the Power and Hawks after Zak Butters’ late bump on James Worpel

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Monster Bergman goal ignites Adelaide Oval

    Miles Bergman lets rip from beyond the arc to extend his side’s first-quarter lead

    AFL
  • 00:48

    Electric Power double blow shocks Hawks

    Back-to-back goals from Joe Richards and Jackson Mead gives Port Adelaide an ideal start early in the opening term

    AFL

LEADERBOARD

28 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
25 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
25 Toby Greene (GWS)
24 Caleb Serong (FRE)
23 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
23 Zach Merrett (ESS)
23 Josh Treacy (FRE)
22 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
22 Jack Sinclair (STK)
21 Bailey Smith (GEEL)
20 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
20 Connor Rozee (PORT)
19 Nick Daicos (COLL)
19 Tom Liberatore (WB)
19 Steele Sidebottom (COLL)
18 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)
18 Lachie Neale (BL)
18 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)
17 Tom De Koning (CARL)
17 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)
17 Touk Miller (GCFC)
16 Sam Darcy (WB)
16 Will Day (HAW)
16 Jake Soligo (ADEL)
16 Riley Thilthorpe (ADEL)