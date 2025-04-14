The coaches' votes for the round five games are in

Hugh McCluggage celebrates a goal during Brisbane's clash against Richmond in round four, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE'S Hugh McCluggage has moved into the outright lead in the race for the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award, with a host of players making big moves in round five.

McCluggage picked up nine votes, along with Eric Hipwood, in Brisbane's come-from-behind win over the Western Bulldogs on Saturday to move three clear at the top of the leaderboard.

Toby Greene picked up 10 votes for his best-on-ground performance against St Kilda, while Noah Anderson got nine votes to join the Greater Western Sydney skipper in equal second.

Fremantle pair Andrew Brayshaw (nine votes) and Caleb Serong (three) round out the top five.

Greene was one of four players to get a perfect 10 votes in round five, along with Geelong's Tom Atkins, Carlton midfielder Sam Walsh and Essendon skipper Zach Merrett.

Steele Sidebottom and Ned Long (nine votes each) shared top spot in Collingwood's win over Sydney, while Port Adelaide trio Zak Butters (nine), Connor Rozee (eight) and Jason Horne-Francis (seven) were voted best on for Port Adelaide in its win over Hawthorn.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Adelaide v Geelong

10 Tom Atkins (GEEL)

7 Bailey Smith (GEEL)

7 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)

4 Max Holmes (GEEL)

1 Mark Keane (ADEL)

1 Darcy Fogarty (ADEL)

Collingwood v Sydney

9 Steele Sidebottom (COLL)

9 Ned Long (COLL)

6 Nick Daicos (COLL)

4 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

1 Bobby Hill (COLL)

1 Darcy Cameron (COLL)

North Melbourne v Gold Coast

9 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

7 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

6 Ben Long (GCFC)

3 Touk Miller (GCFC)

3 John Noble (GCFC)

1 Ben King (GCFC)

1 Joel Sudar-Jeffrey (GCFC)

Carlton v West Coast

10 Sam Walsh (CARL)

8 George Hewett (CARL)

4 Adam Cerra (CARL)

3 Mitch McGovern (CARL)

2 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

2 Jacob Weitering (CARL)

1 Matthew Cottrell (CARL)

Western Bulldogs v Brisbane

9 Eric Hipwood (BL)

9 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

3 Zac Bailey (BL)

3 Logan Morris (BL)

2 Callum Ah Chee (BL)

2 Jaspa Fletcher (BL)

1 Jack Payne (BL)

1 Ed Richards (WB)

Melbourne v Essendon

10 Zach Merrett (ESS)

6 Sam Draper (ESS)

4 Jye Menzie (ESS)

4 Nic Martin (ESS)

3 Dylan Shiel (ESS)

2 Max Gawn (MELB)

1 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)

Richmond v Fremantle

9 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

9 Josh Treacy (FRE)

3 Alex Pearce (FRE)

3 Caleb Serong (FRE)

3 Shai Bolton (FRE)

2 Heath Chapman (FRE)

1 Hayden Young (FRE)

St Kilda v Greater Western Sydney

10 Toby Greene (GWS)

7 Lachie Ash (GWS)

6 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)

3 Connor Idun (GWS)

2 Josh Kelly (GWS)

2 Callan Ward (GWS)

Port Adelaide v Hawthorn

9 Zak Butters (PORT)

8 Connor Rozee (PORT)

7 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)

4 Jack Gunston (HAW)

1 Mitchell Georgiades (PORT)

1 Willem Drew (PORT)

LEADERBOARD

28 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

25 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

25 Toby Greene (GWS)

24 Caleb Serong (FRE)

23 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

23 Zach Merrett (ESS)

23 Josh Treacy (FRE)

22 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

22 Jack Sinclair (STK)

21 Bailey Smith (GEEL)

20 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

20 Connor Rozee (PORT)

19 Nick Daicos (COLL)

19 Tom Liberatore (WB)

19 Steele Sidebottom (COLL)

18 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)

18 Lachie Neale (BL)

18 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)

17 Tom De Koning (CARL)

17 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)

17 Touk Miller (GCFC)

16 Sam Darcy (WB)

16 Will Day (HAW)

16 Jake Soligo (ADEL)

16 Riley Thilthorpe (ADEL)