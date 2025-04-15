Joel Amartey grabs at his hamstring during the R5 match between Sydney and Collingwood at Adelaide Oval on April 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nick Murray Knee Test Toby Murray Ankle 3-4 months James Peatling Suspension Round 7 Josh Rachele Ribs 1-2 weeks Kieran Strachan Foot Season Updated: April 15, 2025

In the mix

Murray is set to return against GWS if he gets through training on Wednesday having completed plenty of running and training during his two weeks on the sidelines. The Crows' SANFL team had a bye over Gather Round, but SSP selection Lachlan McAndrew was a standout the week prior in the ruck with 21 disposals, 32 hitouts and nine clearances. Billy Dowling (26 and a goal) was also impressive and, alongside Chayce Jones, could be a wing option this week. With Peatling suspended, the Crows have the option to shift Daniel Curtin into a more prominent midfield role. Defender Jordon Butts is available if more change is needed in the backline. On the injury front, Rachele will be integrated into training this week as he recovers from rib injuries. Murray has undergone surgery and is recovering at home after having screws inserted into his ankle. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Keidean Coleman Knee 2-3 weeks Kai Lohmann Ankle 1 week Lincoln McCarthy Knee TBC Brandon Starcevich Concussion TBC Updated: April 15, 2025

In the mix

Lohmann will miss a third successive match with his nagging ankle injury, missing the chance to face Collingwood at the Gabba on Thursday night. In what's a settled line-up currently unbeaten after five matches, it’s unlikely Chris Fagan would make any changes. Another strong showing from forward/ruck Henry Smith in the VFL could press his case for future weeks, while Tom Doedee will relish getting a second match at the lower level to stake his claim. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Alex Cincotta Hip 3-4 weeks Lachie Cowan Hamstring 3-5 weeks Orazio Fantasia Calf 3-4 weeks Brodie Kemp Achilles Season Harry McKay Concussion 1-2 weeks Nic Newman Knee Indefinite Jagga Smith Knee Season Updated: April 15, 2025

In the mix

The Blues will lose Kemp (Achilles) for the rest of the season, while McKay (concussion) has entered the AFL's protocols ahead of this week's Good Friday clash with the Kangaroos. It could mean a recall for Lewis Young in a new-look forward line, while ruck Marc Pittonet could also return in a move that would likely see Tom De Koning spend more time forward. Elijah Hollands was an emergency last weekend, having taken time off due to personal reasons, and is another option to feature in a smaller attack. Blake Acres (illness) is fit again and available to play. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harvey Harrison Knee TBC Dan Houston Suspension Round 7 Ash Johnson Leg 5-7 weeks Reef McInnes Knee Season Tom Mitchell Foot TBC Lachie Schultz Hamstring 1-2 weeks Updated: April 15, 2025

In the mix

Jordan De Goey has proven his fitness ahead of the Easter Thursday blockbuster against Brisbane after missing the win over Sydney due to an Achilles issue. Harry Perryman has been cleared to face the Lions after hurting his ankle last Friday night. Charlie West is closing in a debut after being included in the 26-man squad for the first time. Mason Cox is also waiting for another opportunity after being an emergency for Gather Round. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nick Bryan Knee Season Jye Caldwell Hamstring 3 weeks Angus Clarke Collarbone 3-4 weeks Nik Cox Calf 2 weeks Tom Edwards Knee Season Matt Guelfi Hamstring 3 weeks Kyle Langford Hamstring 1 week Darcy Parish Calf TBC Updated: April 15, 2025

In the mix

The Bombers will be forced into at least one change for Friday night's clash with West Coast after ruck Bryan ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in the win over Melbourne. His absence could open the door for Peter Wright, just back from an ankle injury, to play his first game of 2025, with Sam Draper to take on more of the ruck load, while veteran Todd Goldstein is an option should the Bombers want Draper to continue in his role predominantly forward. After a decent performance against the Demons, they may opt against other changes, meaning Elijah Tsatas may have to wait to make his return from a hand injury, while Lewis Hayes and Archer Day-Wicks are among players pushing to make their debuts. Parish suffered yet another injury last week, while Cox was close to a return only to hurt his calf. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nat Fyfe Hamstring TBC Luke Jackson Hamstring 2 weeks Odin Jones Back Season Charlie Nicholls Back Test Nathan O'Driscoll Ankle 4 weeks Sam Sturt Knee 6 weeks Patrick Voss Suspension Round 9 Corey Wagner Calf Test Brandon Walker Shoulder 3-4 months Michael Walters Knee TBC Updated: April 15, 2025

In the mix

The loss of Voss to suspension was untimely for the Dockers as Jackson recovers from a hamstring injury, with a smaller forward structure likely this week. Voss has played as a back-up ruck, but the Dockers could lean on their tall backline to support Sean Darcy around the ground without being stretched against the Demons. Playing ruck Liam Reidy alongside Darcy, or bringing in Oscar McDonald as a versatile tall, are also options. Wagner should return if he gets through training after missing Gather Round with a calf issue. Dual Brownlow medallist Fyfe suffered a "moderate grade" hamstring injury, with his timeline to return being worked through in the next week. Walters has experienced knee discomfort after a pre-season arthroscope and is in a "holding pattern". – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jed Bews Finger 4-7 weeks Tanner Bruhn Finger TBC Cillian Burke Knee Indefinite Toby Conway Back TBC Mitch Edwards Pelvis TBC Cam Guthrie Achilles TBC Jack Henry Hamstring 2-4 weeks Lenny Hofmann Back Indefinite Xavier Ivisic Ankle 1 week Jack Martin Calf TBC Keighton Matofai-Forbes Managed 1 week Jacob Molier Hamstring TBC Updated: April 15, 2025

In the mix

Tom Stewart is an automatic inclusion for the Easter Monday clash against Hawthorn after pulling out late against the Crows with illness and he could be joined by Jake Kolodjashnij, who has recovered from a groin complaint. Last-minute sub Ted Clohesy and the man he replaced on the field, Oisin Mullin, are among those who could make way. Henry is still at least a fortnight away, while young ruck Edwards is integrating back into training and will take several weeks to build his conditioning. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Ballard Knee Season Tom Berry Knee 6+ weeks Connor Budarick Ribs Test Leo Lombard Shoulder 4-6 weeks David Swallow Knee 1-3 weeks Updated: April 15, 2025

In the mix

With four straight wins to start the season and no fresh injuries, it’s hard to see Damien Hardwick changing too much ahead of facing his former club Richmond at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night. Budarick is expected back from a one-week absence and would likely come straight back into the 23 after a strong start to the season. Alex Sexton and untried Lachlan Gulbin impressed before the VFL bye last weekend. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ryan Angwin Ankle Test Stephen Coniglio Glute 1 week Brent Daniels Abdomen 1 week Josh Fahey Foot Test Ollie Hannaford Wrist 5 weeks Logan Smith Illness TBC Updated: April 15, 2025

In the mix

The Giants will be without Coniglio (glute) and Daniels (abdomen) for another week, which could mean no changes ahead of Saturday's clash with the Crows. Angwin (ankle) and Fahey (foot) could return, but that will almost certainly be through the VFL. Xavier O'Halloran, James Leake and Cody Angove were among the emergencies last weekend and will be up for selection. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Will Day Foot 3-4 months Calsher Dear Back 1 week Connor Macdonald Ankle Test Conor Nash Wrist Test Mitch Lewis Knee 7-9 weeks Updated: April 15, 2025

In the mix

Nash has been cleared of a serious wrist injury but will need to prove his fitness ahead of the Easter Monday blockbuster against the Cats. Macdonald is also in the frame to return from a syndesmosis injury. Jack Scrimshaw has now served his three-game suspension and should return. Henry Hustwaite will come under consideration again after being included in the squad against Port Adelaide. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Campbell Hamstring Test Marty Hore Calf 4-5 weeks Jake Lever Ankle 7-8 weeks Steven May Foot Test Shane McAdam Achilles Season Andy Moniz-Wakefield Knee Season Updated: April 15, 2025

In the mix

Kozzy Pickett was restricted to running light laps at Tuesday's training session after rolling his ankle against Essendon, but the club expects him to be available to play Fremantle. May, who is dealing with plantar fascia in his heel, didn't feature in the session and will need to pass a fitness test before Saturday. With no VFL games over Gather Round, a large contingent of Demons travelled to Adelaide to train with the side including defender Judd McVee (hamstring) and young forwards Matt Jefferson (hand) and Koltyn Tholstrup (back), who are all available this week after overcoming their respective injuries. Although somewhat underdone, the trio could earn an immediate call-up after coach Simon Goodwin announced at Tuesday's press conference that "there'll be change" for his winless side. Forward Daniel Turner, dropped for the Dees' clash against the Bombers, Tom Fullarton and Aidan Johnson are in the mix for a spot in their much-maligned forward line, while young defender Blake Howes will also come into contention for a recall. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Hamstring 1 week Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles 5-6 weeks Brayden George Knee TBC Josh Goater Hamstring 3-4 weeks Matt Whitlock Ankle 3-4 weeks Updated: April 15, 2025

In the mix

The Kangas endured a scare when George Wardlaw tweaked his ankle in a VFL practice game last weekend, but he's OK and will be a chance to return for a Good Friday clash with the Blues. Eddie Ford (hamstring) is also available, but young defender Whitlock (ankle) is set to be sidelined for the next month. Archer (hamstring) is also still another week away. Bailey Scott, Toby Pink and Brynn Teakle were among last week's emergencies will come back into contention. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Anastasopoulos Ankle Test Miles Bergman Knee Test Ryan Burton Hip 1-2 weeks Jack Lukosius Knee 5-7 weeks Todd Marshall Achilles TBC Brandon Zerk-Thatcher Back 1-3 weeks Updated: April 15, 2025

In the mix

Darcy Byrne-Jones was an onlooker to Sunday night's rousing win over Hawthorn, but is available again after serving a one-match suspension and should return to face Sydney at the SCG this weekend. Bergman has been cleared of structural damage to his knee but remains a test for this week. Logan Evans could loom as a like-for-like replacement in defence. Joe Berry could also be considered to slip into the 22, although the forward line functioned well against the Hawks. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry Armstrong Hamstring 11-13 weeks Judson Clarke ACL 1-2 weeks Josh Gibcus ACL TBC Taj Hotton ACL TBC Sam Lalor Hip Test Mykelti Lefau ACL 6-9 weeks Rhyan Mansell Suspension/shoulder Round 7 Kane McAuliffe Foot Test Dion Prestia Achilles 3-4 weeks Tylar Young ACL 6-9 weeks Updated: April 15, 2025

In the mix

It remains to be seen what Richmond does with Noah Balta, who made his return to football via a VFL exhibition match against the under-18 AFL Academy. Lalor is a chance to return after a week off. Clarke is within touching distance of a VFL return, while Lefau and Young have return timelines for the first time. Liam Fawcett kicked three in the VFL on return from concussion and a broken nose, but only a handful of AFL-listed players featured. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dan Butler Achilles 2-3 weeks Jack Carroll Hamstring 2 weeks Hunter Clark Abdominal 1-2 weeks Zaine Cordy Pectoral TBC Alex Dodson Concussion Test Paddy Dow Knee TBC Dougal Howard Shoulder 3 weeks Max King Knee TBC Mattaes Phillipou Leg 3 weeks Liam O'Connell Concussion Test Updated: April 15, 2025

In the mix

O’Connell is on track to be available after the Irishman missed both games in South Australia due to concussion. Liam Henry was an emergency and could come in for his first game of 2025 after Lance Collard was subbed out of the loss to Greater Western Sydney. Arie Schoenmaker also travelled across to Adelaide last week, while Harry Boyd was included in the 26-man squad and could come under consideration against the Western Bulldogs’ combination of Tim English and Sam Darcy. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Hamstring 2-4 weeks Joel Amartey Hamstring 4-6 weeks Riak Andrew Shoulder 7-9 weeks Harry Cunningham Foot 6 weeks Jesse Datoli Back 6-8 weeks Robbie Fox Calf 2-4 weeks Errol Gulden Ankle 8-10 weeks Callum Mills Foot 1-2 weeks Tom Papley Foot 5-7 weeks Updated: April 15, 2025

In the mix

Just when the Swans get some players back, another key man goes down. Amartey is expected to miss up to six weeks with his latest hamstring issue, which creates a dilemma for the Swans around Logan McDonald, who would be a welcome inclusion but is underdone having missed the bulk of the pre-season. He could be rushed back in to face Port Adelaide on Sunday or spend another week in the VFL to build match fitness. If McDonald misses out, the return of Lewis Melican to full fitness could allow Tom McCartin to replace Amartey up forward, or one of Jack Buller or Aaron Francis could be considered for a recall. Justin McInerney is back after his suspension, but Cunningham has suffered another setback, injuring his calf at training over the weekend. Fox has recommenced running but is still up to a month away, while Mills will resume team training this week as he aims to return in the next fortnight. – Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Campbell Chesser Ankle 4-6 weeks Callum Jamieson Ankle/knee 1 week Jeremy McGovern Adductor Test Dom Sheed Knee Season Elliot Yeo Knee and ankle 4-5 weeks Updated: April 15, 2025

In the mix

Star defender McGovern is pushing to return this week to take on Essendon after a solid training session at the weekend. The vice-captain will need to get though training on Wednesday to prove his fitness, while midfielder/forward Elijah Hewett has recovered from a calf issue and is available for selection. Draftee Lucca Grego (23 disposals and four inside 50s) mounted a strong case to debut as the Eagles' best player in the WAFL last week. Tall prospect Jobe Shanahan booted three goals and could play at either end of the ground. The Eagles made a statement at selection last by dropping Tim Kelly and the club champion didn't demand a recall with 20 disposals in the WAFL. Ruck Matt Flynn (49 hitouts and 20 disposals) was dominant, while Tyler Brockman had some good moments. Draftee Bo Allan was a late out with illness. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marcus Bontempelli Calf Test Nick Coffield Hamstring 2-4 weeks Taylor Duryea Managed Test Riley Garcia Knee 3-6 weeks James Harmes Foot TBC Anthony Scott Concussion Test Adam Treloar Calf 2-4 weeks Cody Weightman Knee Indefinite Laitham Vandermeer Knee 2-4 weeks Updated: April 15, 2025

In the mix

Bontempelli is on track to return on Easter Sunday after missing the first five rounds of the season due to a complex calf injury in the AAMI Community Series. The skipper will need to prove his fitness later in the week. Harmes was cleared of a serious foot injury earlier in the week after being subbed out of the loss to Brisbane. Jedd Busslinger is still hunting a debut while Oskar Baker is available after serving a suspension. Harvey Gallagher was the travelling emergency in South Australia. – Josh Gabelich