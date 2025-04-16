Our footy experts have made the call on round six

WE HAVE a new No.1 on AFL.com.au's expert tipping leaderboard with Michael Whiting taking over the mantle after correctly picking seven winners in Gather Round.

Josh Gabelich has climbed into a share of second alongside The Round Ahead colleague Chad Wingard just one behind.

The former Port Adelaide and Hawthorn star has made some bold calls for this round, including being the only one to pick Collingwood to beat Brisbane on Thursday night.

None of our experts are giving St Kilda a chance against the Western Bulldogs, while Sydney and Port's clash should be a close affair.

Check out the R6 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call

MICHAEL WHITING

Brisbane – 15 points

Carlton

Essendon

Fremantle

Adelaide

Gold Coast

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Last week: 7

Total: 34

CHAD WINGARD

Collingwood – 18 points

Carlton

Essendon

Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Port Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn

Last week: 5

Total: 33

JOSH GABELICH

Brisbane – four points

Carlton

Essendon

Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Last week: 6

Total: 33

GEMMA BASTIANI

Brisbane – 10 points

North Melbourne

Essendon

Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Port Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Last week: 6

Total: 32

SARAH BLACK

Brisbane – 13 points

North Melbourne

Essendon

Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Port Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn

Last week: 5

Total: 32

MATTHEW LLOYD

Brisbane – eight points

Carlton

Essendon

Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn

Last week: 6

Total: 32

SARAH OLLE

Brisbane - 12 points

North Melbourne

Essendon

Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Last week: 6

Total: 32

DAMIAN BARRETT

Brisbane – three points

Carlton

Essendon

Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Last week: 6

Total: 31

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Brisbane - 15 points

Carlton

Essendon

Fremantle

Adelaide

Gold Coast

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Last week: 6

Total: 31

CALLUM TWOMEY

Brisbane – eight points

Carlton

Essendon

Fremantle

Adelaide

Gold Coast

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Last week: 7

Total: 31

NAT EDWARDS

Brisbane – 10 points

Carlton

Essendon

Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Port Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Last week: 5

Total: 29

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Brisbane – 16 points

Carlton

Essendon

Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Port Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Last week: 5

Total: 28

TOTALS

Brisbane 11-1 Collingwood

North Melbourne 3-9 Carlton

West Coast 0-12 Essendon

Melbourne 0-12 Fremantle

Adelaide 3-9 Greater Western Sydney

Richmond 0-12 Gold Coast

Sydney 7-5 Port Adelaide

Western Bulldogs 12-0 St Kilda

Geelong 9-3 Hawthorn