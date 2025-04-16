WE HAVE a new No.1 on AFL.com.au's expert tipping leaderboard with Michael Whiting taking over the mantle after correctly picking seven winners in Gather Round.
Josh Gabelich has climbed into a share of second alongside The Round Ahead colleague Chad Wingard just one behind.
The former Port Adelaide and Hawthorn star has made some bold calls for this round, including being the only one to pick Collingwood to beat Brisbane on Thursday night.
None of our experts are giving St Kilda a chance against the Western Bulldogs, while Sydney and Port's clash should be a close affair.
MICHAEL WHITING
Brisbane – 15 points
Carlton
Essendon
Fremantle
Adelaide
Gold Coast
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Last week: 7
Total: 34
CHAD WINGARD
Collingwood – 18 points
Carlton
Essendon
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn
Last week: 5
Total: 33
JOSH GABELICH
Brisbane – four points
Carlton
Essendon
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Last week: 6
Total: 33
GEMMA BASTIANI
Brisbane – 10 points
North Melbourne
Essendon
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Last week: 6
Total: 32
SARAH BLACK
Brisbane – 13 points
North Melbourne
Essendon
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn
Last week: 5
Total: 32
MATTHEW LLOYD
Brisbane – eight points
Carlton
Essendon
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn
Last week: 6
Total: 32
SARAH OLLE
Brisbane - 12 points
North Melbourne
Essendon
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Last week: 6
Total: 32
DAMIAN BARRETT
Brisbane – three points
Carlton
Essendon
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Last week: 6
Total: 31
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Brisbane - 15 points
Carlton
Essendon
Fremantle
Adelaide
Gold Coast
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Last week: 6
Total: 31
CALLUM TWOMEY
Brisbane – eight points
Carlton
Essendon
Fremantle
Adelaide
Gold Coast
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Last week: 7
Total: 31
NAT EDWARDS
Brisbane – 10 points
Carlton
Essendon
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Last week: 5
Total: 29
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Brisbane – 16 points
Carlton
Essendon
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Last week: 5
Total: 28
TOTALS
Brisbane 11-1 Collingwood
North Melbourne 3-9 Carlton
West Coast 0-12 Essendon
Melbourne 0-12 Fremantle
Adelaide 3-9 Greater Western Sydney
Richmond 0-12 Gold Coast
Sydney 7-5 Port Adelaide
Western Bulldogs 12-0 St Kilda
Geelong 9-3 Hawthorn