The teams are in for Thursday night's clash between the Lions and Magpies

L-R: Jordan De Goey, Sam Marshall, Tim Membrey. Pictures: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has rested forward Tim Membrey for the Easter Thursday blockbuster against Brisbane, which has named Sam Marshall for his first AFL game.

Membrey has kicked seven goals from five games so far this season after crossing from St Kilda, but he has been managed to make way for the returning Jordan De Goey, who has played just two games so far this season.

Marshall, a Lions Academy product who went at pick No.25 at last year's Telstra AFL Draft, comes in for his first senior game, with James Tunstill also earning a recall.

Bruce Reville is out with a hamstring strain he suffered at training on Tuesday, while Will McLachlan has been omitted.

The 5-0 Lions have made an unbeaten start to their premiership defence, while the Magpies are on a four-match winning streak following their Opening Round loss to Greater Western Sydney.

THURSDAY, APRIL 17

Brisbane v Collingwood at the Gabba, 7.30pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: S.Marshall, J.Tunstill

Out: W.McLachlan (omitted), B.Reville (hamstring)

R5 sub: Will McLachlan

COLLINGWOOD

In: J.De Goey

Out: T.Membrey (managed)

R5 sub: Ed Allan