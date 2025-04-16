Ben Williams joins Gettable to discuss the latest on Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera's contract and more. Picture: Gettable

WHERE will St Kilda star Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera be playing next year?

On this week's new episode of AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable, Wanganeen-Milera's manager Ben Williams from Players Ink joins to chat through where contract negotiations sit for the star Saint.

Williams also discusses the latest on his fellow clients including uncontracted Brisbane premiership star Callum Ah Chee, Sydney veteran Dane Rampe and how new Port Adelaide recruit Jack Lukosius is recovering from a knee injury.

Gettable co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also delve into Essendon's ruck dilemma, provide the latest on an underrated Geelong midfielder attracting interest, as well as discussing an update on Carlton ruck Tom De Koning's future.

Watch Gettable now or download and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.