Zach Merrett in action during Essendon's win over Melbourne in round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE CREAM is rising to the top with Zach Merrett (MID, $1.13M) and Nick Daicos (MID, $1.01M) both pumping out their second 130+ score in their last three outings.

Daicos laughed off the attempted tag from James Jordon to put in a monster performance consisting of 34 possessions, nine tackles and three marks for 136. The Bombers skipper also scoffed at his first-quarter tag attempt, scoring 134 from 37 possessions, eight marks and five tackles. Both players instantly become trade targets with Daicos the cheaper option but Merrett’s match up against the Eagles this week makes the instant reward hard to ignore.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Whenever new DPPs drop, a host of players' stocks immediately rise, especially when they receive forward and defender status. Forwards that instantly come into calculations are headlined by Essendon running machine Nic Martin (DEF/FWD, $982,000) who has proven over his career he can score from anywhere on the ground. He plays huge time on ground, as he did in his most recent game against the Dees where he registered 95 per cent on his way to a season high 121 against the Dees with 28 possessions, 11 marks and a goal.

The Dees may be struggling, but Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $879,000) is coming off his best game for the year with 104 and provides a discounted upgrade target after impressing with 27 possessions, six marks and five tackles which leaves him with a BE of 94.

Although he has had a slow start to the year by his lofty standards, Chad Warner (MID/FWD, $871,000) instantly puts himself in the mix as one of the top forwards in the game once he hits his straps. He has a season-high score of 129 and is coming off a solid 86 from 24 possessions, four marks and three tackles.

Levi Ashcroft (FWD/MID, $602,000) is the gift that keeps on giving and further improved his status in our sides as a forward.

The big names of interest down back are Crows ball magnet Rory Laird (MID/DEF, $926,000), who is underpriced following a round four red vest; Josh Daicos (MID/DEF, $911,000), who has only one score under 85 for the season to date; and Jaspa Fletcher (DEF/MID, $620,000) who is coming off two impressive weeks with scores of 101 and 98 to give him a BE of 32.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

MOST TRADED IN

Saad El-Hawli (DEF/MID, $260,000)

Nick Daicos (MID, $1.01M)

Tom Gross (MID, $321,000)

Caiden Cleary (FWD, $349,000)

Zach Merrett (MID, $1.13M)

MOST TRADED OUT

Sam De Koning (DEF/RUCK, $717,000)

Joel Freijah (DEF/MID, $664,000)

Finn Callaghan (MID, $807,000)

Nathan O’Driscoll (MID, $642,000)

Jaxon Prior (DEF, $489,000)

Learn More 02:09

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Riley Bice (DEF, $499,000) +$112,000

Zach Reid (DEF, $466,000) +$85,000

Luke Trainor (DEF, $512,000) +$71,000

Bailey Smith (MID/FWD, $893,000) +$70,000

Caiden Cleary (FWD, $349,000) +$70,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Lachie Sholl (MID, $656,000) -$79,000

Harry McKay (FWD, $748,000) -$74,000

Tristan Xerri (RUCK, $984,000) -$67,000

Jack Ginnivan (FWD, $576,000) -$58,000

Sam Switkowski (FWD, $610,000) -$58,000

Tristan Xerri and Jarrod Witts contest the ruck during North Melbourne's clash with Gold Coast in round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Riley Bice (DEF, $499,000) - 28

Caiden Cleary (FWD, $349,000) - 20

Tom Gross (MID, $321,000) - 14

Zach Reid (DEF, 466,000) - 10

Will White (FWD, $295,000) - 9

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Tristan Xerri (RUCK, $984,000) - 152

Rowan Marshall (RUCK, $1.04M) - 145

Dayne Zorko (DEF, $1.08M) - 142

Harry McKay (FWD, $748,000) - 138

Sam Flanders (DEF/MID, $1.01M) - 136

Harry McKay leaves the field during the R5 match between Carlton and West Coast at Adelaide Oval on April 12, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

STOCKS RISING

Saad El-Hawli (DEF/MID, $260,000)

The 23-year old started the game in a green vest for the second game on the trot but got an early gig following the unfortunate injury to Nick Bryan. He made the most of his opportunity, scoring 73 from 18 possessions, five marks and four tackles in just 62 per cent game time.

Nick Daicos (MID, $1.01M)

If the Pies ball magnet has unlocked the code to break tags, he is a must-have. He ran James Jordon into the ground with 34 possessions, three marks and nine tackles for an impressive score of 136 which gives him a BE of just 86. It is unlikely he will be available any cheaper than this again in 2025.

Zach Merrett (MID, $1.13M)

The Bombers skipper is getting it done again. He is in hot form, averaging 127 in his last three games and is heading into a mouth-watering match up with the Eagles on the back of 37 possessions, eight marks and five tackles for 134 against the Dees. The sooner you have him, the better.

Tom Gross (MID, $321,000)

The 18-year-old has put his hand up as a nice little cash cow following two impressive performances which will do his job security no harm at the Eagles. He was impressive against the Blues with 18 possessions, four marks and three tackles for a score of 72 which leaves him with a BE of -14 heading into this week's game against the Bombers.

Caiden Cleary (FWD, $349,000)

I am a massive fan of the hard-working Swan and this is the last week he will be available for a bargain price. He racked up 18 possessions, four marks and an impressive seven tackles against the Pies for a score of 83 which leaves him with a BE of -20. He is set to make a lot of money, and do it quickly if his intensity is anything to go by.

Caiden Cleary tackles Steele Sidebottom during Sydney's clash with Collingwood in round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

STOCKS FALLING

Sam De Koning (DEF/RUCK, $717,000)

The ruck role is over for the younger De Koning, who has proven to be a great starting pick after averaging 80 points per game and increasing by an impressive $153K since the start of the year. He played down back full-time last round for a season-low 56 and his BE is up to 87, so it’s a good time to move him on.

Joel Freijah (DEF, $664,000)

The versatile Dog has literally played every position this season, which makes it difficult to remain a consistent scorer. His varying roles have seen him score 63, 44 and 61 in the past three weeks, a far cry from what we saw in round one when he pumped out 103 from 28 possessions. He now has a BE of 91 and can be moved on, considering the growing number of options either up, or down as a cash grab.

Finn Callaghan (MID, $807,000)

Coaches who gave the talented midfielder one more week are pulling the trigger this week after backing up his 79 against the Eagles with 79 against the Saints. He now has a three-game average of 72 and a BE of 99, a score he has not reached since Opening Round.

Tristan Xerri (RUCK, $,984,000)

The big fella is obviously still carrying a hamstring complaint because he is not playing close to the bone-crunching level we know he is capable. He has a three-game average of just 76 and is carrying a BE of 152 after already dropping $191K since the start of the season. To make matters worse, he has a tough run of opponents ahead.

Jaxon Prior (DEF, $489,000)

The Bombers recruit has served as a great cash cow, but that 45 points on the weekend with a total of zero points in the last isn’t sitting well with coaches despite carrying a low BE of 36. He has made $127K since the start of the season and the fact coaches are moving him on is more a reflection of cheap defenders scoring well and becoming options as well as increased team flexibility since DPP additions.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.