The League's highly respected EGM corporate affairs, government and communications will finish his second stint at the AFL later this year

Brian Walsh at the 2024 Brownlow Medal at Crown Palladium. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL today announced that Brian Walsh, the Executive General Manager Corporate Affairs, Government and Communications has resigned and will depart the organisation later this year.

Mr Walsh had signalled in the second half of 2024 that this year would be his last with the AFL after rejoining the organisation in 2019.

Mr Walsh had previously worked at the AFL as the inaugural Corporate Affairs Manager between 2006-2011, returning as EGM Corporate Affairs, Government and Communications in 2019 after stints running communications for NAB and then Bastion Reputation – a corporate communications and reputation management firm he founded in 2014.

Returning to the AFL in 2019, Mr Walsh played a crucial leadership role for the league in navigating through two COVID-affected seasons, along with the announcement and introduction of the AFL’s 19th club in Tasmania. He has re-shaped and led the team responsible for the AFL’s media and communications strategy as the game’s growth across all levels has continued to trend upwards.

Stephen Meade, Andrew Dillon and Brian Walsh at the 2023 NAB AFLW Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon said Mr Walsh had informed him and Chairman Richard Goyder AO in August last year that he was planning to leave in mid-2025.

“Brian has been a valued colleague, friend, mentor, sounding board, and a calm and trusted voice in the room when it mattered most,” Mr Dillon said.

“He has been an outstanding leader and mentor across every level of our game — an advisor to club boards and executives, his care for the people around him, his deep respect for the game, and his ability to navigate complex issues with integrity and heart have left a lasting mark on the AFL.

“On behalf of everyone in the AFL industry, we thank Walshy for everything he’s contributed to our game, and I’m grateful he’ll continue to support us in an advisory capacity upon his departure.”

Laura Kane and Brian Walsh during Sydney's clash with Melbourne in Opening Round, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Mr Walsh said he loved working with the AFL and the clubs and said the people across the AFL and the wider industry were fantastic, but believed it was the right time to leave.

“I love this industry and have had the pleasure of serving three incredibly talented CEOs and three Chairmen who I have admired greatly and learned a lot from.” Mr Walsh said.

“I have spent the last two years working closely with Dills as he transitioned into the CEO role and through his leadership and care for football at all levels, he will continue to drive the industry growth and achieve the targets of 10 million AFL/AFLW attendees, two million members and a million participants.

“The time is right to hand over the reins to someone who will support Andrew, Richard and the team to make Australia’s number one sporting code even bigger.”

Mr Walsh will finish at the end of July and be engaged in an advisory capacity ongoing. Mr Dillon said the process to replace Mr Walsh will now commence.