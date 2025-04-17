Gettable's Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge on what they believe West Coast needs to do to turn around its fortunes

West Coast Eagles players look dejected after losing the round five match to Carlton at Adelaide Oval, on April 12, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

WEST Coast should be willing to let Oscar Allen go to boost its draft hand and fast-track its rebuild, according to AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey.

Since its 2018 premiership win, West Coast featured in two finals series before plummeting into the bottom four, where it has sat since 2022.

On AFL.com.au's trade and draft show, Gettable, Twomey and Riley Beveridge outlined an eight-point plan the Eagles should implement for improvement, which includes making calls on Allen and Harley Reid.

"[West Coast need to] work out what Harley Reid is doing," Twomey said.

"We reported around the offers they have put there. That'll flush out, whether he wants to stay long-term or not, but (they) couldn't have done any more in terms of the offers they've put forward.

"Let Oscar Allen go if it's going to net you pick two or three (as free agency compensation). I think that's a good result for all parties.

Learn More 01:45

"They could have pick two if Oscar Allen leaves. They could have more if Harley Reid wants to leave at the end of this year."

Twomey also said the Eagles need to take advantage of the draft now, before the Tasmania Devils reap the benefits prior to their entry into the competition.

"(They need to) attack pre-Tasmania drafts (in 2025 and 2026), go hard over this year and next before the Tasmania Devils enter," Twomey said.

"[They need to] have six first-round draft picks between 2023 and 2026. They've already got one from '23, one from '24 (and) they've got picks one and 14 (in 2025) as it stands.

"So, they're well on the way to doing that one."

Oscar Allen leads West Coast out against Fremantle in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

With recruitment, Twomey says the Eagles also need to attract Western Australian talent to the club, but warns not to compromise their draft hand to do it.

The Eagles are chasing Western Australian Chad Warner from Sydney, but Twomey believes they should wait for the Swans midfielder to reach free agency in two years before putting forward a big-money offer.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

"Bring WA talent home, that's clearly on the radar already," Twomey said.

"Wait for Chad Warner to hit free agency in two years so you don't hit your draft bounty, and get him through free agency there."

Chad Warner in action during Sydney's win over West Coast in round 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

As the Eagles stare down the barrel of another bottom-four season, Twomey said they have to get creative and use all opportunities at their disposal.

"Use the pre-season draft, get ruthless ... if you're there, use it," he said.

"This is not going to make any other clubs happy, but ask for an assistance package (from the AFL). I'm not saying that they necessarily deserve it after winning a premiership seven years ago. But if the AFL leaves (the door) open, then you've got to let your chance for clubs to put their hand up.

"They have to do it a bit differently. If everyone's stuck in traffic, they have to take the plane."

Learn More 27:57

How to rebuild West Coast

* Attack the 2025 and 2026 drafts, before Tasmania get priority

* Have six first-round picks between 2023 and 2026

* Make a call on Harley Reid

* Let Oscar Allen go

* Wait for Chad Warner to reach free agency

* Bring WA talent home

* Use the pre-season draft

* Ask the AFL for an assistance package